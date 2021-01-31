Hollywood Rewind | Little Women: accessible and true to the source





I remember reading Louisa May Alcotts Little Women as a teenager and seeing myself in one of its main characters, Jo March. Jo wanted to be a writer. She was what you would call a tomboy, and she didn’t care to please the public by being graceful and distinguished. Years later, I stumbled across the 1994 movie Little Women, starring Susan Sarandon, Winona Ryder, and Christian Bale among others. Here’s a movie that did justice not only to Alcotts’ words, but also to the true spirit of the story and its main characters. Period drama felt real and true to the days it was based. Global director Gillian Armstrong brought the feeling of being lived to celluloid. This is one thing that cannot be said of many period / costume dramas. But then, is the Armstrong movie a better adaptation than Greta Gerwigs’ 2019 Oscar nominated feature film? Is this the best adaptation of all time, considering that there have been five? Can’t say because I only watched two of the adaptations. If we really had to compare, let’s take the 1994 movie and 2019 Little Women. And let’s focus on one of the main parts of the Jo-Laurie relationship story. The 2019 film shows a darker, more mature relationship. But the 1994 version really captures the essence of the friendship between Jo and Lauries. The innocence of forming such a bond in youth, its impact, that feeling of first love and sorrow. Very novel and faithful to the Alcotts book. While in Gerwigs’ tale, Jo and Laurie are shown to be evolved creatures, even for their young age. Gerwig empowers them, and as a result, they appear more adult than the adults themselves. Back to Hollywood: Face to face | Pulp Fiction | Crouching tiger, hidden dragon | The Age of Innocence | Mean Girls | Die Hard | Never been kissed | Citizen Kane | Kill Bill Volume I | Terminator 2 Judgment Day | Titanic | Heat | Home alone | Jerry Maguire | Brief meeting | The Truman Show | The deer hunter | The brilliant | Clueless | Ferris Bueller’s day off | Blue velvet | Taxi driver | The Lord of the Rings I | Zero Dark Thirty | The Godfather | Say anything | Warm body | Bright Star | Malcolm X | Stardust | Red eyes | Notting Hill | Fargo | Virgin suicides | The Breakfast Club | Nice to meet you | Walk the line | Blood Diamond | Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban | Mortal Kombat | Madison County Bridges | Edward in the Silver Hands | Breakfast at Tiffany’s | She must have it | Ever After | The devil wears Prada | The Matrix | Creed | Mulan | Ratatouille | Shutter Island | Sound | Society of the Dead Poets | Insomnia in Seattle | Waitress | Pride and Prejudice | The Dark Knight | Before sunset | School of rock | About a boy | Some good men | 50/50 | Start over | Brooklyn | Drive | Chocolate | Batman begins | 10 things I hate about you | The deceased | Freedom writers | Pretty woman | Dan in real life | Jurassic Park | Tangled | Meet Joe Black | Monsters’ Ball | Eternal Sunshine of the Flawless Spirit | You have mail | Half Nelson | Fight Club | Doubt | American Psycho | Julie and Julia | Forrest Gump | The silence of the lambs | Finding Neverland | Roman Holidays | American History X | Tropic Thunder | Before sunrise | Woman’s perfume | Finding Forrester | Sixteen candles But credit where credit is due. It was Gillian Armstrongs’ film that broke the barrier for Little Women, a film intended only for women. The story had always had universal appeal, but Armstrong definitely made it more commercially accessible. Her treatment was not from a feminine or masculine perspective. It was from the eyes of the storytellers. It helped the film to become very popular among the masses. And the proof is in its box office numbers. Little Women was not only celebrated by critics, but also made a massive box office profit ($ 50 million vs. a budget of $ 18 million). Little Women is currently streaming on Netflix.

