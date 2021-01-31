Entertainment
Something New Studio in Eustis is open to all kinds of artists
EUSTIS Jim Quinlan admits his timing could have been better.
But looking back is easy to do, so it has to look forward and change over time.
About a year ago my wife and I had a great business idea, he said. I quit my corporate job and started a business to bring people together and do something that I have long wanted. We didn’t know much. . .
So they found a place for their business, signed the lease, and Something New Studio at 117 N. Bay St. in Eustis came true.
The studio’s vision was to give artists of all kinds of theater, visual art, creative art, dance, burlesque not only something new to try that they never would have thought of, but also to give other people the opportunity to teach. “
In the first two weeks, the coronavirus took hold of the country, so Quinlan had to change his business plan and take virtual classes. Arrangements have been made for art class supplies to be delivered and for students to participate via zoom. The studio has also started improvisation and acting classes online.
We had a virtual audience from all over the world over the summer, Quinlan said. We did one every week for two or three months, they were little scripted and largely improvised. The actors came from all over the country and many professional actors were out of work. We took out a story and a character base and the rest was completely improvised.
As restrictions on COVID-19 eased, they started more in-person events and partnered with local restaurants for dinner shows on the murder mystery.
Over the summer, they held summer camps with one-act plays and the children were able to write and perform in their own show.
Using the basic format of virtual improvisation events, the studio began partnering with restaurants for murder mystery dinner shows. So far, they’ve done four live restaurant shows including Gators of Umatilla, CJs Seafood Company in Eustis, and Blooms Baking House and Restaurant in Leesburg.
The show is free for the restaurant and they make their money on dinner sales. Something New Studio makes money on tickets and the actors get paid as well.
We are looking for new partners and would like to fill a restaurant every night, Quinlan said. We have also created alternative venues, such as farms, wedding venues, and hotels.
The studio also hosts dance classes, a fitness class and other events. They even hosted corporate team building events, including a Dora Queen murder mystery and a cardboard boat building competition. Quinlan said they are always open to new ideas as the business evolves.
I’m trying to put together a Senior Stars program that will produce a play with only actors 60 or older, he added. My vision is for retirees who may never have stepped onto the stage to try something new and play a role they might not be chosen elsewhere.
Quinlan admitted while the owner was his 10-year-old daughter, Kylie, who is the real mastermind behind the operation.
Want to learn more about something new?
Go to somethingnewstudiofl.com or Facebook at facebook.com/SomethingNewStudioFL
