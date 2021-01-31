How the Covid curse sparked a wave of suicides in Bollywood and India is ill-equipped to deal with it RT Op-ed

A host of players in India’s vibrant film industry have taken their own lives in the past year as Covid has meant the job has dried up. And a country that absolutely adores its stars has failed to react.

Many unexpected events have occurred in the wake of the pandemic, making 2020 one of the most volatile years in history. But one of the phenomena that has gone unrecognized is the shocking increase in suicides in the colorful world of India’s television and film industry, Bollywood.

In a few months, a dozen famous Indian personalities all of them ended their lives.





The most publicized case was that of the superstar Sushant Singh Rajput, who hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his Mumbai home. He was a huge box office draw, winning both awards and accolades, but ended his life, at just 34, in June.

However, his passing has been described in some circles as be suspicious.

Bollywood journalist and author Karishma Upadhyay told RT: “There is a clear lack of conversation about mental health in this country; this was demonstrated by the death of Sushant. People are willing to believe that witchcraft still exists today rather than believing that a successful young Bollywood actor might have mental health issues.

The other stars who committed suicide also seemed, on the surface, to thrive. Asif Basra’s latest film Big Brother hit theaters in January, but by November he hanged himself.

The 53-year-old had been acting for more than two decades.

VJ Chitra was an actress and TV presenter, who married in October but was found dead in a hotel room last month.

The body of the actor and television model Sameer sharma, 44, was discovered by police two days after hanging himself in the kitchen of his Mumbai home.

Equally heartbreaking was the case with Sreedhar and Jaya Kalyani. Neighbors reported a smell emanating from their Chennai apartment and it emerged that the brother and sister – both TV stars – had taken life together.

Upadhyay is well qualified to speak about events. She wrote a Biography by '70s Bollywood actress Parveen Babi, who has struggled with mental health issues and believes something needs to be done in the wake of the recent wave of suicides.





She says, “Parveen was one of the best actresses at the time and was schizophrenic, but no one understood that. She never got the help she needed. What I saw with Sushant was a rehearsal. Some people refused to believe that such a young and powerful person could have any problems.

“Covid and the lockdown have made a big difference. Sushant was very successful, but many more survived from job to job. With all kinds of fire coming to a standstill, many of them lost their livelihood. “

Upadhyay continued, “I spoke to a guy who is a background actor and he started selling vegetables. He had to leave Mumbai and return to his home region in the north.

“There were many more who turned into security guards in buildings. It was really difficult. For many of them, working is a way for them to solve their problem. But when they sit at home with nothing to do, that’s where the demons come out.

As in any industry, those at the top are financially secure. But due to the size of India’s TV and film industry, many have seen their lifestyles massively affected by the lockdown. A typical film production would employ around 300 people, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, it has been cut by almost half.

While Bollywood actors are celebrated in India, the loss of the celebrity lifestyle is difficult for some to cope with. Mass media consultant Soumyadipta Banerjee explained: “Bollywood actors and others related to the film industry live very active public lives. They can hardly stay at home because of their work commitments.

“Many of them are workaholics, and on top of that, they’re always in front of the public and the press. Dressing, putting on make-up and making an appearance in front of a large audience is part of their daily life. Now, all of a sudden, if you ask these people to stay in their homes and not go out at all, it is bound to affect them.

“People with a history of mental illness or moderate mental illness will see their illness amplify.”

New York University associate professor of anthropology Tejaswini Ganti admits that the sanity of Indian screen stars is being ignored. She says: What the suicide of Sushant Rajput and the completely deaf media coverage and the legal and political battles that followed is the serious lack of awareness and understanding of mental health issues – not just in Bollywood, but in the world. whole of India..

“The tragedy of her suicide was compounded by a missed opportunity to bring up the topic of mental health in India.

"Deepika padukone, a prominent Bollywood actress, has been open about her struggles with depression in the national media and has attempted to raise awareness about the prevalence of depression in India. But Sushant Rajput's family refused to admit that he suffered from mental illness.





There is currently no big outcry in India over the growing trend of celebrities taking their own lives. Part of this has been attributed to the silence of families and, by extension, fans of these stars, refusing to admit that they could have been spoiled by mental issues.

Upadhyay added, “There is this taboo; when you say suicide, it means that the person was unhappy and that there was something wrong.

“Some Indian families find it very difficult because they feel like there is a rift in their armor and they don’t want the world to know about it. It trickles down to their fans saying, ‘He was always smiling, how can he be depressed?’ ”

India is the second most populous country in the world, with 1.36 billion citizens. So anyone with a profile can generate huge attention even if only in local areas. This adds to the pressure. Dr Amandeep Takhar, Senior Lecturer in Marketing at De Montfort University in Leicester, explained: “Certainly there is pressure on all the players – the pressure and stress to fit in and be seen in the right places. I would definitely say that Bollywood actors and actresses are under tremendous pressure to have a six pack or to look good aesthetically.“

Another thing to consider is that those who seem to suffer the most are “foreigners”, in the sense that they do not come from a traditional Bollywood family or a “cinema”.

Dr Takhar added, “If you are the child of a well-established actor or who has made a name for himself in Bollywood or maybe a director, then there is likely a sense of comfort within the industry and you will be treated more preferred.

“However, if you are new to the industry and maybe come from a more humble background then the mental challenges may be more difficult to deal with… How do you become one of the insiders? How do you accumulate the knowledge to comply? How do you know how to dress properly? “

Television and film production has restarted in India. The country was on lockdown but, since November, shooting has resumed, but with social distancing rules. And, as the vaccine rolls out, there is hope that people can return to work and that the surge in suicides is expected to subside.

But as production companies operate with fewer teams and background players, there is concern that they may no longer hire as many people as before.

This can cause even more pain to those who are already struggling with loss of income and purpose.





Upadhyay reflects, “They can’t get anything out in theaters right now, so the producers are making less money so they can’t spend that much – it’s been a vicious cycle.

“I hope something can be done to stop it.”

