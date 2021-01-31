Opinion: is 2021 the year of the confrontation between actors and stars?, Opinions & Blogs News

Out of sight, out of mind is a term we know all too well. Human memory is dangerously short and in today’s nanosecond times, when the here and now reigns and impatience, impulsiveness and promiscuity are the name of the game, that adage takes on disturbing dimensions.

The nine-month shutdown of theaters and outings, which is now slowly boosting but with a pandemic still present and a vaccine coming in with hope and relief, presents a whole new Hitchcockian storyline. In this sanitized world, fear, confusion and uncertainty reign. In addition, the second and even third thoughts on entering theaters plague moviegoers.

The nine-month interval had a dramatic fallout, however; This has allowed OTT, the streaming platform to spoof that space, delivering incredibly diverse quality content that can be enjoyed comfortably and safely from the comfort of their home! To traditional fans of the Bollywood-made masala, this pattern started out looking eerily different.

No high-pitched razzle-dazzle, dance, romance, glamor, tension, Baazi-dialogue inflamed by sexy, larger-than-life stars … but soon [due to a lack of option, curiosity & conditioning] and after a long hide-and-seek session, the OTT menu got addicting. Over time, the Bollywood product seemed to evolve into a soft focus, with fresh and absorbing OTT content that slowly wowed their minds. [When was the last time you heard anyone excitedly recount or discuss mainstream films or stars?] Sure, the media is heating up to usher in their comeback, the SRK Pathans topping the list, but isn’t the old hysteria missing?

Have OTT and its incredibly talented cast convert a substantial portion of viewers in terms of sensitivity, taste, and quality control? Has this period opened up a new side for a high and buttery audience of cheap thrills, stars cut out of cardboard, and armpit rhetoric designed for instant gratification? Does all this translate into the end of the superstars’ blissful honeymoon with their bhakts? Is this exciting new take on David vs. Goliath the last show in town?

Also tempting to get carried away by the OTT wave, perspective is the need of the day. Can the stars really be so easily forgotten or relegated to the background after forever dwelling in the hearts and minds of the masses?

Remember that where films are made, stars are also created. Fame is a hallmark of film industries around the world. Unlike our European and regional films, which have a long tradition of expressing the views of their individual directors, Bollywood like Hollywood is totally star-focused.

They are the direct / indirect reflection of the needs, drives, dreams of the masses. In the dark room of a movie theater, where the willful suspension of disbelief reigns, the stars seduce fans into a collective experience that has more in common with tribal worship, myth and primal magic.

No wonder the hardened movie critic Anupama Chopra was once inspired to admit that despite my long stint as a journalist and critic, I couldn’t be immune to their magical charms, their incredible ability to Imbue silly scripts with weight, their innate talent for fueling the fantasies of billions of people, and their magical power to always give hope.

Life can be mean and brutal and short, but we can always find solace in the calming image of the sexy and wide arms of the SRKs, the flaming bhai-giri of Salmans, the charming humor and affection of the Aamirs. to find our own moral center. The stars are a source of beauty, pleasure and joy … and totally irresistible. In India, we enjoy a unique, respectful, non-threatening but obsessive and exaggerated relationship with stars who remain totally without excuses!

So, as the clash between stars and cast is about to zoom into the limelight very soon, the battle lines will be drawn between loyalists and converts. The incredible Pankaj Tripathi and his talented co-actors or criminal justice, Sir, Patal Lok, Kagaz, Panchayat, Family Man or Bandish Bandits will they be able to match the firepower of the mighty Khans, Ajay, Akshay, Ranveer, Ranbir or the to die for wet dreams like Kat Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone?

As the emotional reactions progress, the celebrity unleashes a different kind of fervor than those which greet the actors. The actors invite respect and admiration. The stars attract madness and madness!

In addition, the star opens the door to many benefits. Stars have tangible characteristics that can be advertised and marketed to face, body, voice, some type of presence and can be easily typed: Hero, Heroine, Comedian, Villain, Sexy Mermaid, Sweetie Pie, Neurotic, etc. The system provides an easy-to-understand formula and the use of this formula serves to protect the big guys in the production house from having to pay attention to intangibles like the quality of the story or the play.

Here is a standardized product that bankers and commerce can easily connect to and think of as insurance for profits.

The Big Banners can then promise the junta a star of SRK, Salman, Aamir, Akshay, Ajay, Hrithik, Ranveer, Ranbir, Deepika, Priyanka, Katrina which traditionally synonymous with profit. Star Power in action! This point of view is radically opposed to this point of view presented by the legendary Marlon Brando.

The idea is to be real, not to try to act out an emotion that you don’t feel or feel during the show. Above all, we have the popular and successful personality actors, totally predictable with well-loved manners. To act is meant to be a call full of magic and mystique, a leap into the unknown, a journey of discovery. It’s not easily digestible junk food that guarantees silly wellness smiles.

Famous French director Roger Vadim is next. Actors need gardeners more than teachers. These are flowers that should be watered, not cut. Actors, at the end of the day don’t fantasize about the yellow brick road in The Wizard of Oz. Actors, like fire, are not meant to be hoarded, but spent!

The question is therefore: in this more mature environment, will the cinema beat the films? Will content conquer glamor? Will realism face escape? Will the actors challenge the stars?

The heat is on and your time begins now!