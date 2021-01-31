Friday the 13th, the producer files a complaint against Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures





On Friday the 13th, producer Sean Cunningham took legal action against Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures over misrecognized net profit from the franchise.

Friday 13 Producer Sean Cunningham, who also directed the 1980 slasher film, filed a lawsuit against two major movie studios – Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures. Cunningham filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging that the studios distributing the films “systematically misread conditional compensation,” as reportedTHR. RELATED: Tom Holland Would Love To Make A Horror Movie – But He’s Terrified Of It Cunningham’s lawsuit claimed that recent audits revealed inappropriate deductions of fees, bonuses and dumped licenses from the franchise. He said the studios’ underreported income from merchandise and television income and redacted their “lump sum” license agreements to confuse him about the flow of money. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. In addition, Cunningham claimed the “hidden documents of the accused [that] would reveal that the distribution of the images was structured to unfairly promote the interests of defendants and favor third parties. “In the file, the attorneys headed by Douglas Johnson wrote:” This lawsuit presents the latest chapter in the defendants’ Hollywood accounting. “ As of this writing, neither Paramount nor Warner Bros. did not comment on the legal proceedings. Currently, Cunningham is also engaged in a multi-year battle with Friday 13 writer Victor Miller on the rights to continue the franchise. Miller and Cunningham were at odds over copyright and labor issues, which prevented any reboot, sequel, or other works adjacent to the franchise from going into production. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal is still working on its verdict. RELATED: Is Silent Hill 2 Worth Playing In 2021? Despite the lawsuit preventing any official sequel, fans of the franchise released an unofficial feature film in November 2020. Released by Wet Paint Pictures, Voorhees follows a group of bank robbers and their two hostages as they hide at Camp Crystal Lake. Unfortunately for them, the infamous serial killer Jason Voorhees tracks them down and murders them one by one. Written by Cody Faulk and Chris Plaushin and directed by Faulk, Voorhees was funded by a Kickstarter campaign, which raised over $ 13,000. Produced and directed by Sean S. Cunningham and written by Victor Miller, the original Friday 13 the film was released in 1980. The film starred Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King, Harry Crosby, Laurie Bartram, Mark Nelson, Jeannine Taylor, Robbi Morgan and Kevin Bacon. Friday 13 spawned 10 sequels, including a crossover film with Freddy villainous Freddy Krueger, and the franchise has grossed nearly $ 400 million worldwide. The film franchise has also spawned a short-lived video game and TV series. KEEP READING: Bloody Hell Screenwriter Robert Benjamin Reveals Horror Comedy Roots Source: THR The 10 Best Action Movies on Amazon Prime (Updated 2021)

