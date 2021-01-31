RPM Speedway’s new manager hopes to create a crowd, add events

In case you were wondering, the menu will be a little different this year at RPM Speedway when the racetrack opens for the 2021 season on Saturday April 3.

That’s according to Chris Sutton, the new promoter of the popular Ellis County Fairgrounds Rolling Plains Motor Speedway.

I’ve had at least a dozen people already asking me if I’m going to sell gizzards at Hays, and the answer is yes, said Sutton, also a promoter of Salina Speedway in Salina, where the fried chicken gizzards are a great success.

Everyone loves it, Sutton said in an interview with Hays Daily News. We sell around 80 books per night in Salina.

There will also be kid-friendly dishes on the menu, like funnel cake fries.

As the new promoter of the non-profit RPM Speedway, Sutton says loyal racing fans and racing teams will see most things stay the same.

What I want is to continue to build on the foundations the previous management group had already built, Sutton said. I don’t want to change anything about the show, I just want to shine a light and try to do a few things to get the grandstand participation.

Leading installation

No changes are necessary to the arena’s infrastructure, he said, or its 3 / 8ths of a mile clay oval clay oval track.

Residents of Ellis County are lucky to have this facility, Sutton said of the trail northwest of town.

Sutton managed the Salinas track for nine years and on Jan. 18 was hired by the Ellis County Commission to also manage the county-owned RPM Speedway.

Previous executives, two longtime cornerstones of the speedway, decided not to continue their contracts after Loran Zimmerman, 64, passed away on November 21, Ellis County Acting Administrator Darin Myers said. .

Zimmerman was a founding member of Speedway’s board of directors and longtime vice president. At the same time, longtime speedway chairman Glenn Unrein, also a founding member, has retired from his post, Myers said.

The RPM board of directors and county staff identified Sutton, of Windom, and his KLS promotions for the three-year management contract.

Sutton praised Ellis Countys’ new grandstand, a well-maintained fairground, track and show that draws runners and racing fans from across the state, and his new concession stand, his ladder home, its electricity poles and lights, all replaced after the devastating windstorm of summer 2019.

It is one of the best facilities in Kansas. He is known to have some of the best car counts in the weekly Kansas races, he said.

The track has the support it needs, including over 75 sponsors and an army of volunteers.

The track is very well supported by the county and the Fair Board, Sutton said. The Fair Board and the County are proud of this facility, and it shows.

Build the crowd

What Sutton hopes to change is attendance at the 1,500-seat grandstand, attract more people to the track and get more participation from racing fans.

We just need to get the crowd involved more, he said, and it will take a quick show, a thrilling, affordable show and great food. People have little money to spend on entertainment. And you have to make it affordable and a place where people want to come and spend their entertainment dollars.

Runners and racing enthusiasts from 15-20 different states and Canada come for big track events, like the Mike Hughes Sunflower Classic Memorial in the spring and the fall Nationals in the fall. Sutton also wants to tap statewide and beyond for other races on the program.

On an average weekend, RPM officials have already said, the track has 100 racing cars and 300 people in the pits, with 300 to 500 fans in the grandstand.

Runners and racing fans come from all over the state, Sutton said. I think we just need to get more participation from the racing fans in general. Hays is a little further. But once we can get the fans there, I think they’ll come back.

Same but different

Admission to the gate will remain the same, for the most part. As in the past, adults cost $ 10 and children 12 and under are free. But now seniors pay just $ 5, and first responders and current and retired military personnel with ID get in for free every Saturday night.

The registration fees for the races remain the same.

The race schedule, normally with five car classes, was posted three weeks ago on the RPM Speedways Facebook page. This will mirror the 2020 schedule, with the exception of the season kick-off, Sutton said.

With this year and the late start of a contract, and everything in between, I didn’t schedule the Spring Sunflower Classic, due to the time constraints to get everything ready, he said. It was usually the first show on the last weekend of March. But it will be back on schedule for 2022.

More soon

Look to see more promotions added to the calendar this year if it can be managed on time, and of course in the years to come, Sutton said.

Sutton may have other surprises in store to please fans.

I want to use the facility for more than what is currently in use, he said, including the surrounding fairgrounds. I want to use the facility in a wider range where people can go out and enjoy the facility.

RPM’s Facebook page features the speedway arena as a versatile facility for concerts and all motorsport like tractors, demolition derbies, tough trucks, and motorcycle events.

So something more than shopping?

Maybe, says Sutton. I don’t want to say what I’m working on, just other events besides racing. As soon as we can kick off and kick off the running program, I can focus on other events.