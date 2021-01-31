Actress Mouni Roy on Bollywood Summer Blockbuster Brahmastra: ‘It’s a Huge and Biggest Movie I’ve Ever Made’

For Bollywood, the pandemic was not so much a stop as it was a pause. The thriving industry famed for its Herculean production is back in earnest with top-notch movie stream resume production, like Shah Rukh Khans Pathan and The lower end of the bell, featuring Akshay Kumar, after the pandemic suspended shoots in March last year.

A film that Bollywood executives rely on to cement a the resurgence of the box office is Brahmastra. Similar to the epic Production by Christopher Nolan Principle in Hollywood, the sumptuous Hindi science fiction film, made on an estimated budget of three billion rupees ($ 41 million), Has expectations to bring Indian crowds flock to cinemas on his exit in summer.

As the premiere of a 10-year trilogy planned by director Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, the film features a star-studded cast led by Bollywood titans Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, with scenes shot in London, New York and Bulgaria.

However, with the plot details under wraps, in 2018 Kapoor said she’s a romantic fairy tale in a supernatural format Brahmastra promises to be one of the most important films in Bollywood history.

Actress Mouni Roy, best known for her acclaimed role in the 2018s Gold, alongside Kumar, is more than aware of the hype. Play a supporting role in Brahmastra, it recently packed its commitments to production.

Although unable to reveal details about the script or the filming locations, she confirms Brahmastra is indeed a big deal and will soon land on the big screen.

It’s a huge movie and definitely the biggest I’ve been on, she says. I finished my shooting in December, and in addition stage there was still a few scenes to shoot. The film should therefore soon go into post-production.

The new normal

A big budget movie comes with a huge crew, and Roy says creating a Covid-19 safe set required some synergy. We followed all the rules and regulations, she said. Each movie department had a different storage area with a limited number of people on set at the same time. Everyone and all departments had to work in tandem and follow protocol.

Roy predicts that some of these new efficient workflows will become a permanent feature of the industry in the future. It’s the new world and there are new ways of working, and we are adapting every day, she says.

This process of artistic creation, on the part of directors, cameramen, actors and writers, will continue and find new and different means in accordance with government rules and regulations.

New stories told

While Indian cinemas reopened last october after a seven month shutdown, Roy highlights the quality content available on streaming platforms as proof of the creative fires that always burn in Bollywood.

With critically acclaimed series such as criminal dramas Sacred games and Mirzapur streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video respectively, she says the growth of online platforms has encouraged innovative content from studios.

And that was before the pandemic and goes back, I would say, the last five or six years, Roy said.

I’ve seen a lot of more quirky and quirky movies and scripts written, and the traditional players being good enough to meet the challenge. It’s not only endearing, but also a blessing as an actor that so many different stories are being written and they are to be accepted.

That said, nothing beats the thrill of watching these stories on the big screen. During his three-month stay in Dubai last year, Roy says she attended the opening screening of Principle in August, marking the first time she watched a new movie at the cinema in four months.

The moment they opened theaters here I was one of the first to go watch it, Roy said. This feeling of sitting in a theater and looking at this screen filled me with such happiness. I’ve been a movie buff since I was a kid so I can’t wait until everything becomes as it was.