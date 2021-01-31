Kate McKinnon reminds us of how chaotic the United States is





“Saturday Night Live” is back with its first episode of 2021 to remind everyone how chaotic the first 30 days of the year have been. Kate McKinnon kicked off the cold open comedy sketch show with a segment titled “What Still Works?” where she interviewed Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (Cecily Strong), Derrick Boner (Pete Davidson), OJ Simpson (Kenan Thompson), Jack Dorsey (Alex Moffat), Mark Zuckerberg (Mikey Day) and Tom Brady (John Krasinski) to recap whatever is going well … or rather badly in the United States. “It’s a new year and we have a new president, so something should work, but are they doing it?” McKinnon asked the audience before inviting his first guest Greene, “who promoted QAnon conspiracy theories” to talk about their first topic: government. Strong’s Greene listed all of the things she believed to be a “hoax” that included, but not limited to, the Parkland School shooting and the 9/11 attacks. “So the government doesn’t work,” McKinnon said. Next up is GameStop’s new majority shareholder, Boner, whose last name isn’t even Boner (it’s Evans). He wanted his last name to be Boner, so McKinnon could say “boner.” “I put all my money into GameStop and I can’t lose,” Davidson’s Boner … or Evans told McKinnon who then attempted to explain to him how the stock market actually works and that GameStop’s stock prices do not reflect the type of business GameStop has done. In conclusion, the stock market does not work either. This continued with CEOs of Twitter and Facebook, Dorsey and Zuckerberg, having to “suspend the accounts of many prominent conservatives who spread lies and incite violence.” Dorsey de Moffat and Zuckerberg de Day said it was pushing these underground extremists into “darker and more frightening applications where their delusion and bloodlust could go wild.” “Basically, Facebook still works. Not only does it help people form online communities, but it helps people meet and connect in real life. For example, on Capitol Hill,” Day’s Zuckerberg said in laughing. Then there was Thompson’s Simpson who received the COVID-19 vaccine before teachers and many Americans with underlying health issues, which led McKinnon to conclude that the vaccine rollout isn’t working either. more. McKinnon was almost hopeful with Brady de Krasinski, who still seemed to be working until she found out he’s a “weird Trump guy.” “I’m Kate McKinnon because I’m slowly losing my mind with all of you. Stay strong. Or weak, weak is also a great option,” McKinnon concludes.

