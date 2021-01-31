Watertown Grad Viggo Mortensen Makes Directorial Debut with Falling | Arts and entertainment

Viggo Mortensens’ new film, which arrives in theaters and on streaming services Friday, is a first for him.

In Falling, Mr. Mortensen, who graduated from Watertown High School in 1976 and graduated in 1980 from St. Lawrence University, Canton, made his debut as a writer / director.

Falling made its debut last winter at the Sudance Film Festival and was released in Europe last year. After his debut, The Hollywood Reporter’s John DeFore called it, a masterful family drama taking a compassionate view of a father whose faults are impossible to ignore.

Falling explores the fractures and contrasts of a contemporary family and is released by Perceval Pictures, an independent film company founded by Mr. Mortensen. Part of it was shot in northern Ontario.

Explain the origins of the film in a publication On Perceval’s website, Mr Mortensen wrote that the idea for Falling came to him as he flew across the Atlantic Ocean after his mother’s funeral.

His mother, Grace Gay Atkinson Wright, died on April 25, 2015, at the age of 86 in Watertown. She was born in Watertown and graduated from Emma Willard School in Troy and a liberal arts degree from Pine Manor College, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, in 1948.

Mr Mortensens’ father, V. Peter Mortensen, Cape Vincent, passed away in 2017 at the age of 87. The eldest Mr. Mortensen was born in 1929, in Snekkerup, parish of Vigersted, Denmark. According to his obituary, he obtained a university degree in agriculture and completed his military service as a royal guard in Copenhagen before moving to Oslo, Norway. There he met Miss Atkinson, who was working at the American Embassy at the time. They were married in Watertown in 1954. V. Peter Mortensen, a talented athlete, would later graduate with a business degree from Massachusetts Babson College in 1957 and become a lifelong entrepreneur. V. Peter and Grace split when Viggo, 62, was 11 and his brothers aged 8 and 6.

I was unable to sleep; my mind was inundated with echoes and images of her and our family at different stages of our life together, Mr Mortensen wrote on the Perceval website about this plane trip after his mother’s funeral.

Feeling the need to describe them, I began to write down a series of incidents and snatches of dialogue that I remembered from my childhood. The more I wrote about my mother, the more I thought about my father. By the time we landed, the impressions I was writing had evolved to include conversations and moments that hadn’t actually happened, side stories that felt good to me, that widened my perspective.

The separation of her mother and father, Mr Mortensen, wrote, was acrimonious.

He came to my mother’s funeral when he had barely spoken to her for the past 45 years, and surprised me by coming to the reception and staying until most of the guests had left. He was in the early stages of dementia at the time, so I stayed with him that day. My brothers did the same.

The official synopsis for Falling:

John (M. Mortensen) lives with his partner, Eric (Terry Chen), and their daughter, Mnica (Gabby Velis), in California, far from the traditional rural life that he abandoned years ago. John’s father Willis (Lance Henriksen), a stubborn man from a bygone era, lives alone on the isolated farm (in upstate New York) where John grew up. Williss’ spirit is on the wane, so John leads him west, hoping that he and his sister, Sarah (Laura Linney), can help their father find a home closer to them. Their best intentions ultimately collide with Williss’ angry refusal to change her way of life in any way.

Falling, Mr Mortensen wrote, is a story of acceptance and forgiveness. A story of falling out of favor and falling in love.

He noted that the film was not intended to draw parallels to the polarized situation in America:

This is partly why the story takes place in the winter of 2009, well before Donald Trump’s presidency and the upsurge in the socio-cultural divisions it fueled.

Some pages of the Watertown Daily Times have cameos in the film. The filmmakers contacted The Times to ask them to provide copies of certain dates from the newspaper.

Carol Spier, production designer for Falling, said a diary was used in a scene that takes place in 1962 on the Peterson Farm. Willis walks into the kitchen carrying the newspaper and comments on President Kennedy regarding the Cuban Missile Crisis situation.

The diary was used again in a scene set in 2009, still in the kitchen at the Peterson Farm. Willis is sitting at the kitchen table working on a crossword puzzle.

Ms Spier said some changes needed to be made to the questions for customs clearance purposes.

Mr. Mortensen is best known for his role as Aragorn in the fantasy adventure trilogy, The Lord of the Rings (20012003). Her film debut was a small role in the 1985 thriller Witness with Harrison Ford. His official IMDB Filmography lists over four dozen movie credits.

He has been nominated three times for Best Actor at the Oscars: Eastern Promises, 2008; Captain Fantastic, 2017; and Green Paper, in 2019.

In 2017, Mr. Mortensen was the guest of honor at the annual Snowtown Film Festival.

Falling is produced by Daniel Bekerman (The Witch, Percy) of Scythia Films and Chris Curling (The Bookshop, The Last Station) of Zephyr Films with M. Mortensen, who previously produced Everyone Has a Plan, Far From Men and Jauja via Perceval . Pictures.