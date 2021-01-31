Indian cinemas get green light to return to 100% capacity as Bollywood exits Covid-19 restrictions RT World News





New Delhi has allowed cinemas and theaters across the country, with the exception of Covid-19 containment areas, to increase the number of seats by 50 percent to full capacity in a move welcomed by the beaten movie industry.

The new guidelines, released on Saturday by India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, concern “Cinemas, theaters and multiplexes”, allowing them to operate at full capacity from Monday as long as they follow a set of rules to prevent the spread of the disease. These include physical distance “At least 6 feet” outside cinemas, common areas or waiting rooms. Visitors and staff must wear masks or masks “always,” as well as following basic hygiene rules such as covering your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing and avoiding spitting. Theaters should continue to follow precautionary measures already in place, such as providing disinfectants for guests, preventing overcrowding and adequately ventilating auditoriums. The recently released regulations also revoke restrictions that have ravaged Bollywood, as the wave of actor suicides over the past year has sent shockwaves across the country. Film production resumed in the fall with strict social distancing rules, but although they were allowed to reopen in October, cinemas and theaters were expected to operate at 50% capacity.



How the Covid curse sparked a wave of suicides in Bollywood and India is ill-equipped to deal with it





Industry professionals rejoiced at the development. The Producers Guild of India described movement like “An important step” in Bollywood “recovery” of the fall induced by the coronavirus. Film exhibitor Vishek Chauhan celebrated the news as “Another step towards normality.” “We were down … We saw our obituaries written up,” he said, apparently referring to the series of tragic deaths in Bollywood amid the pandemic. Good news. Return to 100% capacity for theaters soon. Contrary to perception, I don’t believe that the theatrical medium will ever disappear #India. It’s time for OTT and cinemas to coexist peacefully. – TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) January 31, 2021 While New Delhi formally removed cap, he left it up to states to decide whether they were prepared to ease restrictions, noting that “States / Union territories may consider proposing additional measures in accordance with their assessment on the ground.” Do you think your friends would be interested? Share this story!







