Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: the bold and gorgeous actor

With that padded smile and sparkling personality, Preity Zinta has reigned over hearts since the start of her career in 1998 with Dil Se. But what is also the most commendable is that from the start the actor is known to take risks, choose unconventional roles, which his contemporaries have moved away from. On her 46th birthday, we take a look at five roles she’s pushed the boundaries through.

Kya kehna

The film directed by Kundan Shah was supposed to mark its Bollywood debut. She played a role that few would have dared to assume, especially as a first film. The 2000 film was about premarital pregnancy in which Zinta played the role of a single teenage mother.

Sangharsh

In the psychological thriller directed by Tanuja Chandra, the actor took on the role of CBI agent Reet Oberoi, who fights his own childhood demons to catch a kidnapper and murderer played by Ashustosh Rana. The hard-hitting role in the 1999 film remains one of the highlights of his career.

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

In the 2002 film, the actor played the role of a sex worker who agrees to become a surrogate mother. A revolutionary and risky role indeed for Zinta since the film dealt with the concept of surrogacy, which, again, was not a widely discussed topic at the time.

Salaam Namaste

The 2005 film saw Zinta play the role of a willful, career-oriented girl living in Australia who decides to live with her boyfriend (played by Saif Ali Khan) before getting married, to see if the relationship is worth it. worth the shot. It was one of the first films credited for shedding light on the subject of relationships live.

Veer- Zaara

The cross-border romantic drama directed by Yash Chopra in 2004 saw Zintas’ character Zaara Hayaat Khan grow from a young girl to that of an older woman in her fifties waiting for the love of her life. The actor looked as simple as a young girl like she did in the older avatar and ended up winning awards that year.