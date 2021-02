Virtual events for Sunday, January 31, 2021 | Calendar

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held online only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events Today Virtual story time What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from librarians at Charleston County Public Libraries. When: 10 a.m. daily More info: 843-505-6930 (Main library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary On Monday Walk in the parks What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host “A Walk in the Parks,” a virtual walk, run or bike ride, during the month of February. Participants can record their activity and track their progress along a virtual route. When: February 1 to 28 Price: $ 35 virtual ticket More info: 843-724-5003, awalkintheparks.org Tuesday Gardening series What: The Charleston County Public Libraries Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson master gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden construction and more. When: 3 p.m. on Tuesdays More info: 843-505-6930 (Main library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary Book talk What: The monthly CCPL non-fiction group will discuss Marie Arana’s Silver, Sword, and Stone: Three Crucibles in the Latin American Story. Register in advance for information on meeting access. When: 6:30 p.m. on February 2 More info: 843-505-6930 (Main library), bit.ly/39rAOxy Wednesday ENJOY love stories What: The Charleston County Public Library will host a book club-style lunchtime discussion of selections from the New York Times “Modern Love: True Stories of Love, Loss, and Redemption” news collection. Register in advance. When: Wednesdays noon in February More information: bit.ly/3sXZ55V Thursday Virtual tour What: Curator Sara Arnold will be giving a virtual tour of the exhibition, In Body and Soul: The Figure in Modernist Photography, at the Gibbes Museum, which features 30 works by renowned 20th century photographers. When: 2:30 p.m. on February 4 More info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2M2Zgwh Design conference What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present “Maps, Politics, and Graphic Design”, a talk by Scott Reinhard in conjunction with the institute’s current exhibition “Larson Shindelman: Geolocation”. Reinhard will discuss his work producing cards for the New York Times graphics office and his advice to young designers. When: 7 p.m. on February 4 More info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu/live Virtual game night What: Lets Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of video trivia, charades and cartoons. When: 7 p.m. Thursday to Sunday More information: bit.ly/3b7afP7 Trivia night What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook Group. When: 8 p.m. on Thursdays More info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight Saturday Origami Series What: CCPL’s Virtual Origami Series shows how to fold a square piece of paper into a variety of animals and other objects using the Japanese art of origami. This Saturday object is a heart. When: 1 p.m. on February 6 More info: 843-505-6930 (Main library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary







