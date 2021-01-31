“Steph Curry will be a great actor”: Warriors star Klay Thompson trolls Steph for “flopping” victory over Pistons in hilarious outing as “Reporter Klay”





Announcer Klay Thompson is back in our lives, and we’re all for it. The incredibly adorable Warriors star trolled Steph Curry for a ‘flop’ last night. Klay Thompson was ruled out for the 2020-21 season with an Achilles tear ahead of the start of preseason camp. This led to the Warriors acquiring Kelly Oubre Jr from the Suns – a move that has not happened thus far. Still, the Warriors are still above .500 as a team, having sealed an 11-9 record with a win over the Pistons. They blew up the Pistons from the start, making their perimeter defense choppy. The Pistons also had no small part to play in their own loss. Only 2 of their players scored in double digits. Also read: Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the same: Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue draws similarities between Lakers star and Bulls legend Jerami Grant, the Pistons’ top scorer with 18, was their only player to shoot more than 50% from the field. It was an embarrassing day for one of the Eastern Conference basement teams. Klay Thompson trolls Steph Curry for flopping to get a fake call In the final possession of the 3rd quarter, the Pistons managed to get the ball in from the baseline on an out of bounds play. Curry, keeping Delon Wright near the right wing, got entangled with Isaiah Stewart on a pickaxe. The 2-time MVP fell dramatically to the ground and received an offensive foul. Klay, who has seen more NBA action up close than most, immediately seized the opportunity to shoot Steph’s leg. He began to talk about how Curry is a natural actor: “It’s a great way to sell the pickaxe, Steph. Steph will be a great actor. I mean, he’s got his own production company and everything. I know he has this production company but…. I’m not saying he flopped, I’m saying he sold it. Steph would be a great actor, guys. Journalist Klay is legendary 😂 (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/uWTfpHO9Ge Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 31, 2021 Also Read: Keeping Anthony Davis Is Easier Than Playing FIFA: Joel Embiids Hilariously Responds To Whether Sixers Star Finds It Easier To Win Over FUT Champions Or Smother Lakers Star Curry finished the night with 28 points on 6 of 8 shots from downtown and 11 of 17 in total. He was undoubtedly in his element tonight in a morale win for Golden State.







