Hollywood icon George Clooney wants to ‘avoid’ politics

Posted: 10h52 11:05 am

Angels: Hollywood icon George Clooney said he did not plan a career in politics, adding that he just wanted to use his fame to contribute to social causes close to his heart.

“I am friends with a lot of politicians that I love, respect and think about in the world. Their life is very difficult and I do not envy a moment. I really feel like I don’t have to compromise in the world I work in and if I want to take a cause and fight for it I can do that without having to say, ‘Well I can’t tick this guy off because he raised half a million dollars for my political campaign, ”Clooney said in an interview with OK! Magazine, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

“I can be much more effective in the areas I want to work on without being tied to politics at all. I’ll avoid that one, ”he added.

The 59-year-old star admitted he feels a “great sense of responsibility” to make sure his three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, whom he shares with his wife Amal, grow up aware of their privilege.

“I have a great sense of responsibility towards the twins because life with them is going to be a lot easier in some ways, but more difficult in others. It’s going to be hard to remind kids who were born under the magnifying glass of fame – but also with money and all of these privileges, ”he said.

“It’s important to get them to understand empathy and understand other people who are not as lucky as them. I feel a great responsibility for it, ”he added.