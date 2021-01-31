Echo Actor arrives on set for filming





There are plenty of shows to look forward to from Disney + and Marvel Studios, including Hawk Eye. The series is slated to star Jeremey Renner as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, but they aren’t the only ones joining the cast. Newcomer Alaqua Cox will play Maya Lopez / Echo, and she was recently spotted on set. According to a Hailee Steinfeld fan account on Twiter, Cox recently shared a video of some Hawkeye goodies. Based on a cup from Atlanta, we’ll assume that it arrived in Georgia for production. “Alaqua Cox’s Instagram Story #Hawkeye,” @OfficialHaizPH wrote. You can watch the video in the post below: Alaqua Cox Instagram Story #Hawk Eye pic.twitter.com/X1ebd2v7Eq – Hailee Steinfeld Philippines (@OfficialHaizPH) January 30, 2021 The addition of Echo to the Marvel Cinematic Universe signaled rumors that Hawkeye would go deaf in the series. The character Echo was born deaf and therefore would provide a helping hand for Clint as he navigates his new hearing loss. In the comics, Clint’s eardrums have erupted twice, a similar incident occurring when he was a righteous child. Cox is deaf in real life, so are so thrilled that Marvel is including an appropriate portrayal in the series. Echo is a Native American girl whose abilities include imitating the movements of another person. Zahn McClarnon plays his father, William Lopez, a character also known as Willie “Crazy Horse” Lincoln in the comics. More Hawk Eye cast members include Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman and Florence Pugh as the reprise Black Widow role of Yelena Belova. Are you excited for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to debut with Echo? Tell us in the comments! Hawk Eye is slated to debut on Disney + later this year. Meanwhile, the first four episodes of WandaVision now broadcast on Disney +. The rest of the 2021 lineup includes The falcon and the winter soldier, which premieres on Disney + on March 19, Black Widow in theaters on May 7, Loki debuts on Disney + in May, Shang-Chi and the legend of ten Rings in theaters on July 9, What if… on Disney + this summer, Eternals in theaters on November 5, Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney + later in the year, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 in theaters December 17th.







