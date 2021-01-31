Hollywood Super Rich Line Up For Covid Vaccines By Taking Private Jets To Florida

Powerful Hollywood actors use private jets to travel hundreds of miles and even offer “ bribes ” of $ 50,000 to get their hands on the coronavirus vaccine.

Strict rules in California restricting vaccines to those over 65 and medical workers have led to “ vaccine tourism, ” with famous agents and studio heads traveling to Florida, Hawaii and even Alaska, where age limits do not apply.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis passed a law last week limiting the shot to those who can prove they reside in the state after it was revealed that of the 1.1 million people vaccinated in Florida, 39,000 did not live there.

Richard Parsons, former boss of communications giant Time Warner, is one of the few “ Covid tourists ” to admit hopping on a private jet to get a shot in Florida.

The 72-year-old who hasn’t broken any rules said: ‘It is orderly and sane. You make an appointment. You get an appointment.

Los Angeles doctors have also claimed that some of Hollywood’s super-rich are trying to “ bribe ” their way to a vaccine.

“ We have seen people trying to get into the health profession or the staff [lists] in nursing homes so that they are eligible for an early vaccine ”.

A tycoon at the start of his quarantine even claimed he was caring for his elderly mother to get vaccinated against Covid.

Another doctor from Cedars-Sinai, known as the ‘Star Hospital’, said: ‘This is ridiculous. I was asked if a donation of $ 25,000 or $ 50,000 to the hospital would be helpful.

“ One guy, an agent for an Oscar winner, jumped on a private jet in Hawaii because he discovered a vaccination opening there. ”

Not surprisingly, the public has been outraged at those who break the rules.

But one woman wrote: “My husband has terminal cancer and cannot get the vaccine. Are you proud of yourself for playing the system?