Entertainment
100% occupancy of cinemas and theaters from February 1, new SOPs published
In a new order released today, the central government said theaters and cinemas across India will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity from Monday, under the progressive ease of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
From February 1, full occupancy will be allowed in cinemas while respecting all coronavirus protocols, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday.
“Online ticket booking will be encouraged. Detailed guidelines have been published,” Javadekar added.
Calling the move “good news for moviegoers,” Javadekar said the Union Home Ministry approved the decision to open theaters on January 27.
By releasing the latest SOPs for movie theater and theater operations, the government has suggested digital ticket booking, staggered show times, and longer intervals.
“Contactless transactions are expected to be the most preferred mode for tickets, food and beverages. The phone number should be taken when booking tickets to facilitate contact tracing,” the guidelines added.
As per guidelines, all cinemas and theaters will perform coronavirus protocol, including social distancing, face mask, disinfection, installation of the “ Aarogya Setu app ”, heat screening at the point of entry-exit.
The SOP said there should be “good crowd management in parking lots and outside the premises and physical distancing standards must be guaranteed.”
These measures must be observed at all times. film screening is permitted in containment areas. States or Union territories may consider proposing additional measures in accordance with their assessment on the ground, in accordance with the guidelines set out.
Milestone, say the filmmakers
The decision to reopen theaters that were closed for nearly seven months last year due to the pandemic has been hailed by many filmmakers, including the filmmakers.
Sharing the news on Instagram, film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh said, “BIGGG NEWS … 100% allowed seating in cinemas / theaters / multiplexes. SOPs issued by the Ministry of Information and of Broadcasting. “
The Producers Guild of India, a leading film organization, also welcomed the move.
Last year in October, the government allowed movie theaters to operate at 50% capacity to maintain social distancing and avoid crowds as the pandemic raged. Cinemas and theaters across India have been closed for several months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
