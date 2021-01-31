At dawn, rise and shine with our newsletter – Delaware State News

Hello!

I look forward to sharing this post every day with the readers of Daybreak, a new email newsletter.

Daybreak will replace our automated Daily Headlines newsletter, starting Monday.

The email will be sent to thousands of readers around 6 a.m.

Rather than a list of headlines based on when the articles were published on the State News website, Daybreak will prioritize the news of the day and include links to the articles in a concise format.

It will essentially be a one-time edition of Delaware State News.

A friend of Twipe, an international digital publishing company, once said that a newsletter should offer a rewarding blend of predictability and serendipity.

Like our print edition, it will include news, opinion, business, sports and entertainment sections.

For big stories, Daybreak will offer additional context and data.

Where possible, I will tap into the memories of our reporting over my past 30 years with Delaware State News and share a historical perspective. And, regularly, I would like to tell a few stories about the experiences of our journalists in the field.

Additionally, you will find Just for Fun nuggets to guide you to smiles and fun, including daily word puzzles.

Those of you who receive our latest coronavirus newsletters, Essentially Milford or Heart of Sussex will find it offers a similar reading experience.

We’ll do our best to make Daybreak a quick read and have the links you need to take it further. Our print editions subscribers who are turning the pages will likely appreciate it too, especially if they’re pressed for time or far from home.

***

Visit delawarestatenews.net/newsletters, enter your email address and select Daybreak to sign up.

Current readers of the Delaware state news newsletter will remain on the mailing list.

Registration is free. But please note that free access to the State News website is limited. Readers can enjoy our content in more depth with a digital subscription.

Newsletters are just one of the strategies we employ to reach readers during this evolution of newspapers in the digital age.

We hope readers of our newsletters get used to and enjoy the content of Delaware State News. And, in return, we hope they will become subscribers.

Paid readership is indeed an essential aspect of our evolving business model. This is what will allow local journalism to thrive in the future.

We need support to carry out our oversight responsibilities, by best representing and informing the public.

A good example of this can be found in our coverage of COVID-19 vaccinations in recent weeks. The deployment challenged the patience and understanding of the Delawareans. With each story, it seems readers are raising more questions and concerns, and we are committed to trying to answer those questions and provide explanations.

Emails from newsletter readers have been particularly gratifying.

A few days ago, a reader of the Latest on the Coronavirus newsletter said he liked the concise summary of data and facts.

You are doing real community service by providing this basic information, he wrote.

Mission accomplished! We greatly appreciate these comments.

***

Why Daybreak?

It plays on the colorful rising sun behind the dome of the State Capitol in our masthead.

Let’s start a whole new day together. I see you in the morning!

Send your thoughts to [email protected]