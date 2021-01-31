Connect with us

Entertainment

At dawn, rise and shine with our newsletter – Delaware State News

Avatar

Published

16 hours ago

on

By


Hello!
I look forward to sharing this post every day with the readers of Daybreak, a new email newsletter.
Daybreak will replace our automated Daily Headlines newsletter, starting Monday.
The email will be sent to thousands of readers around 6 a.m.
Rather than a list of headlines based on when the articles were published on the State News website, Daybreak will prioritize the news of the day and include links to the articles in a concise format.
It will essentially be a one-time edition of Delaware State News.
A friend of Twipe, an international digital publishing company, once said that a newsletter should offer a rewarding blend of predictability and serendipity.
Like our print edition, it will include news, opinion, business, sports and entertainment sections.
For big stories, Daybreak will offer additional context and data.
Where possible, I will tap into the memories of our reporting over my past 30 years with Delaware State News and share a historical perspective. And, regularly, I would like to tell a few stories about the experiences of our journalists in the field.
Additionally, you will find Just for Fun nuggets to guide you to smiles and fun, including daily word puzzles.
Those of you who receive our latest coronavirus newsletters, Essentially Milford or Heart of Sussex will find it offers a similar reading experience.
We’ll do our best to make Daybreak a quick read and have the links you need to take it further. Our print editions subscribers who are turning the pages will likely appreciate it too, especially if they’re pressed for time or far from home.

***

Visit delawarestatenews.net/newsletters, enter your email address and select Daybreak to sign up.
Current readers of the Delaware state news newsletter will remain on the mailing list.
Registration is free. But please note that free access to the State News website is limited. Readers can enjoy our content in more depth with a digital subscription.
Newsletters are just one of the strategies we employ to reach readers during this evolution of newspapers in the digital age.
We hope readers of our newsletters get used to and enjoy the content of Delaware State News. And, in return, we hope they will become subscribers.
Paid readership is indeed an essential aspect of our evolving business model. This is what will allow local journalism to thrive in the future.
We need support to carry out our oversight responsibilities, by best representing and informing the public.
A good example of this can be found in our coverage of COVID-19 vaccinations in recent weeks. The deployment challenged the patience and understanding of the Delawareans. With each story, it seems readers are raising more questions and concerns, and we are committed to trying to answer those questions and provide explanations.
Emails from newsletter readers have been particularly gratifying.
A few days ago, a reader of the Latest on the Coronavirus newsletter said he liked the concise summary of data and facts.
You are doing real community service by providing this basic information, he wrote.
Mission accomplished! We greatly appreciate these comments.

***

Why Daybreak?
It plays on the colorful rising sun behind the dome of the State Capitol in our masthead.
Let’s start a whole new day together. I see you in the morning!
Send your thoughts to [email protected]




What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

Related Topics: