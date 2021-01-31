Janhvi Kapoor is currently in Chandigarh for the shooting of her next film Good luck Jerry. Recently, after completing the day’s program, she was seen playing cricket with her crew.
Janhvi took her stories to Instagram and shared a video of her stick and her jumps in excitement after hitting a hit. Safe to say I’m a pro, she captioned the video.
The video of Janhvi playing cricket immediately went viral on social media.
Looked:
Meanwhile, Janhvi had shared her first look at Good luck Jerry , a few weeks ago. In the first look, she is seen wearing a salwar costume with her hair neatly tied in a braid and walking down a Punjabi street.
Good luck Jerry is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. The film is the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in key roles.
READ ALSO: Janhvi Kapoors shoots at Patiala stopped by protesters, slogans like Janhvi Kapoor go back were chanted
BOLLYWOOD NEWS
Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.