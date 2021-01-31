Kim Kardashian takes daughters up north and Chicago on ‘girls trip’ – Hollywood Life





Kim Kardashian looked gorgeous posing outside in the sun with her daughters North and Chicago lookalikes on a ‘girls trip’. Kim kardashian, 40, spends some quality time with her daughters this weekend and looks great doing it! The keeping up with the Kardashians The star took to Instagram on January 30 to share a post filled with gorgeous photos of herself and North, 7 and Chicago, 2, relax in the sun in their best swimwear. The proud mother wore a yellow sleeveless cutout cropped top with light green bikini bottoms while her older daughter wore a pink piece and her younger wore a silver piece. The adorable sisters also had matching flowers in their hair and sat and cuddled with Kim, who wore sunglasses and earrings as she gave them kissing faces as well as camera. “Girls Trip!” the creator of SKIMS captioned the post. Naturally, this drew many compliments from the fans. “Queen and angels,” wrote one disciple while another simply said, “Wow.” Others couldn’t get over little Chicago’s size with her longer hair. “Is this Chicago?” She looks like a saint !! 🙈🙈🙈 ”, gushed a disciple, referring to Kim’s eldest son, Holy, 5. Kim’s sister, Khloe kardashian, 36, also left a comment. “Hot diggidy doggggggg, ”one reads. Kim’s last vacation with her daughters comes at the same time a source tells us that her husband and the father of her children, Kanye west, 43, is trying to get the family out of Los Angeles because he thinks it’s “wrong.” The need is also apparently at the root of “tensions” between the married couple. “Kanye has plans for the family to have a compound. It’s out of LA in the desert somewhere, ”the source said EXCLUSIVELY HollywoodLife. “He absolutely finished living in Los Angeles and thinks everyone and everything is wrong.” Kim stayed in the Los Angeles area with their children most of the time while Kanye stayed at his Wyoming ranch. There’s no confirmation on exactly where the rapper wants to move them, but the source tells us it’s definitely a place that doesn’t have the Hollywood lifestyle of the City of Angels. “He doesn’t want to raise his kids this way,” the source added. “He wants to build a complex in the desert. The geography of their family unit right now is a big source of tension between them, but things are starting to improve as they start to communicate.







