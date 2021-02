Saving Ennis Creek: presentation scheduled for Thursday

PORT ANGELES – Strategies to save what Ennis Creek stewards call “our last and best chance to have a salmon stream in Port Angeles” will be the theme of Peninsula College’s Studium Generale on Thursday. The film, “Ennis – A Creek Worth Saving”, will begin the virtual event at 12:30 pm, hosted via Zoom. To join the free Zoom meeting, go to enniscreekfilm. The meeting ID is 824 1915 5703. ‘Friends of Ennis Creek’ leaders, including former college journalism professor and student newspaper advisor Robbie Mantooth, will follow the film with a conversation about how Ennis could avoid the fate of other Port Angeles streams. with less chances of recovering salmonids – salmon and rainbow trout -. Participants in the conversation will include film narrator Lee Strucker; former editor and publisher of the Peninsula Daily News, John Brewer; The Executive Director of the North Olympic Land Trust, Tom Sanford; and Jim Mantooth, retired pediatrician and co-founder of Friends. John Gussman, owner of Doubleclick Productions, provided volunteer work to direct the film after Mantooth told him she wanted him to do a documentary on Ennis Creek like he did on removing the river dams. Elwha, called Return of the River. Friends of Ennis Creek raised funds to cover some of Gussman’s expenses, with the North Olympic Land Trust contributing tax agent services. The land trust protects parts of Ennis Creek in perpetuity through conservation easement agreements with landowners similar to those that protect area farms, forests and other habitat lands. Robbie and Jim Mantooth, who protect about half a mile of Ennis Creek and nearly 50 acres through such an agreement, created Friends of Ennis Creek about ten years ago. Its activities first provided information on the work of the Ecology Department on hazardous wastes remaining along the watercourse after the closure of the Rayonier plant in 1997. Friends of Ennis Creek has created a program called “Habitat Heroes,” which offers a commitment to “help with our last chance to have a salmon stream in Port Angeles” through clean water, trees, backyard flow. water and fish defense. Letters to neighboring creek landowners urging them to sign the pledge. The friends also encouraged a conservation corridor stretching from the origins of the creek into the Mount Angeles and Heather Park areas of Olympic National Park to encourage voluntary restoration and protection. Robbie Mantooth said his background in teaching and working in communications has been invaluable in saving the creek’s wildlife, which includes cutthroat trout as well as rainbow trout, coho salmon and other species. “It’s very gratifying to be a part of the stewardship that tribal people have provided for millennia,” she said. “It’s a legacy that will last long after our own lives.”









