Shaman King reboot confirms the return of actor Faust Voice





Shaman king has confirmed that Faust VII’s voice actor will return for the new series! One of the coolest anime releases of this year (in a year stacked with a ton of notable projects debuting) is a new take on Hiroyuki Takei. Shaman king. Much in the same vein as recent anime reboots such as Basket of fruits, this new animated adaptation will take the full version of Takei’s manga that the old 2001 adaptation was never able to adapt. But while there are new character designs and more, a lot of the characters will sound like they did back then. One of the fan favorites is making a comeback for the new anime (debuting 20 years after the original Shaman king adaptation) is Takehito Koyasu as Faust VII. Koyasu voiced the character’s version of that first adaptation and is just one of many returning to form the cast for the new series. Shaman king also shared a preview of Faust’s updated character design for the 2021 anime, and you can check it out below: [Informations supplémentaires sur la distribution levées] More information on the cast and characters is released! Faust VIII: #Takehito Koyasu Actor comments are also posted on the official website!https://t.co/z0iKDpvTiB#SHAMANKING pic.twitter.com/POtM4zdZwC – Responsible for the “SHAMAN KING” project (@SHAMANKING_PR) January 27, 2021 Shaman king has yet to set a specific release date for the new series, but it is currently slated for release in April. Masahiko Tanaka as Ryunosuke Umemiya, Wataru Takagi as Tokagero, Inuko Inuyama as Manta Oyamada, Romi Park as Tao Ren, Michiko Neya as Tao Jun, Yuji Ueda as Horohoro and Nana Mizuki as Tamao Tamamura. New additions to the cast include Yoko Hikasa as Yoh Asakura, Megumi Nakajima as Kororo, Kousuke Takaguchi as Bason, Tooru Sakurai as Lee Pailong, Takumu Miyazono as Ponchi and Noriaki Kanze as Konchi. Are you excited to see Faust return to the new Shaman king? Which characters are you most excited to see get a makeover when the new series debuts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly on anything animated and other cool stuff. @Valdezology on Twitter!







