Halle Berry and Zendaya talk about gender stereotypes and respect in Hollywood





Through Jamie samhan.



11 hours ago



Halle Berry, Zendaya and many more participated in the HFPA’s panel discussion “Women Breaking Barriers: A Change in the Industry” at Sundance on Saturday. The virtual event saw the stars, along with Sia, Robin Wright and Andra Day, talk about equality in Hollywood, especially in the wake of Black Lives Matter and #MeToo. Berry, who is making her directorial debut with “Bruised,” explained how she and her ex-husband Oliver Martinez teach their son Maceo Martinez, 7, to challenge traditional male versus female perspectives. “I have a 7 year old son and I realized what my job was in raising him. If we want to have a different future, this is where it starts. You got me thinking about how many conversations I’ve had with him, say, since he was 5, about the differences between boys and girls, and I see how he’s been taught to feel superior , at 5 years old, than girls. Berry said during the panel. RELATED: Zendaya Says Being Very Active On Social Media Made Her Anxious She continued, “ I had to really break this down for him and give him a new perspective, and question those thoughts and ask him to identify where this is coming from, and whether he believes it or not and challenge what he gets unconsciously. somewhere.” It is through these conversations that Berry can say that Maceo will be “a deep thinker on the subject.” Adding, “He’s going to be determined not to just accept it. I keep challenging him all the time, like ‘Well why is that a’ girl color? ” RELATED: Halle Berry Says Watching Black Actresses While Raised By White Mom Was Crucial Zendaya explained how the younger generation in Hollywood has slowly started to notice the changes. “I have been fortunate enough to work with men who have respected and encouraged my power, with Sam [Levinson] and obviously John [David Washington]. I had the chance to live these collaborative and open experiences on what the world should be like, ”she said in reference to her recent film“ Malcolm and Marie ”. Zendaya added, “Without the women before me, I wouldn’t be in this position.” Watch the full panel in the video at the top.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos