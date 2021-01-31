Klaus has a perfect plot to eradicate his enemies from Hollywood





Tales from the Umbrella Academy: You Look Like Death # 5 just gave Klaus the perfect plot to take down his enemies and rack up good karma.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for You Look Like Death: Tales from the Umbrella Academy # 5by Gerard Way, Shaun Simon, INJ Culbard and Nate Piekos of Blambot, on sale now. In Tales from the Umbrella Academy: you look like death, Klaus royally screwed up his life after Sir Reginald kicked him out of the Hargreeves house due to his bad habits. However, his exile did not work out well, as the Degenerate constantly finds himself in dangerous situations and goes into limbo known as the Void. On top of everything else, he got into a drug and turf war against vampires. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. To make matters worse, Klaus is also being watched by the Hollywood Gods, a mystical costume group who want to use their power to change the entertainment industry – which could be worse. And inYou look like death # 5, Klaus seems to have had at least one chance, as he aims to imagine the perfect plot to take out his enemies. RELATED: Umbrella Academy Music Supervisor Breaks Down Season 2 Playlist Klaus was caught and tortured by Shivers, the vampire chimpanzee, from whom he stole drugs to bring his wife, Abigail, back from the dead. But when Klaus finds her in the Void, she reveals that she hates the monkey, who slaughtered her town so that she was forced to marry him. Klaus is sympathetic to his cause, but he has to please Shivers if he doesn’t want his mortal body chopped up, so he decides to script his own movie after negotiating something mysterious with Abigail for the future. RELATED: Umbrella Academy Season 3 Launches Its Sparrow Academy He later reveals that he wants Shivers to play the part of someone who craves the unattainable, which appears to be a replacement for Abigail. Additionally, Klaus can kill two birds with one stone as he wants Viv, his former bestie, to be the main wife. She devours the productions, literally, in her spider form, as she is frustrated that Klaus isn’t around to slip talented souls into her body. She beats her career but sees Klaus’ reutnr as a job offer that could jumpstart her career. However, Klaus wants to punish her for killing her child decades ago, as she believed the boy had managed to climb the meteoric ladder and now is the right time. With his castset, Klaus sets up a fixed reunion, then asks the Hollywood gods to move them all back to the new location: the void itself. It turns out that Klaus wants to leave his enemies there and make them suffer for all eternity. Looks like he made a deal to send Abigail to Heaven to make room for them, and in his eyes, he’s the one accumulating some good karma. However, Klaus could face even more serious issues if the Hollywood gods don’t like what’s going on. At the end of the day they want a good movie and while it looks like Klaus is going to capture everything in real time, they won’t be thrilled if he turns on them. And since they can distort reality, that will mean bad news for Klaus. KEEP READING: The Umbrella Academy: What Are The Powers Of The Sparrow Academy? Avengers: MCU’s most infamous cameo character just demolished

