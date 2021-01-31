Animals’ lead guitarist Hilton Valentine dies at 77





Original guitarist for animals and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Hilton Valentine has passed away. He was 77 years old. “We, along with everyone in music, mourn the loss today of Hilton Valentine, founding member of The Animals. Valentine was a pioneering guitarist who influenced the sound of rock and roll for decades to come, ”ABKCO Music & Records said in a statement. shared by Bob Merliss. Valentine’s death was revealed by his wife, Germaine Valentine, according to the released statement, but the cause of death was not immediately given. The record company also sent its condolences to Valentine’s family. “Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends of Hilton Valentine on the occasion of her death this morning at the age of 77,” according to the Animals label, ABKCO music and records, wrote on Twitter on Saturday. Valentine’s guitar talents were most often on display in the opening riff of the Animals hit song “House of The Rising Sun”. The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999. According to the ABKO website, Valentine was recruited to join the Animals by Eric Burdon, Chas Chandler, and Alan Price in 1963. Animals lead singer Eric Burdon mourned his teammate in an Instagram post, writing, “Rising Sun’s opening opus will never sound the same again! … You didn’t just play it, you did it! ‘Have lived! Heartbroken by the sudden news of the Hiltons passing by. “ Valentine was inducted in 1994 Rock and Roll Hall of Fameclass alongside group mates, Burdon, Chas Chandler, Alan Price and John Steel. More:‘If I talk too long I’ll cry’: Whitney Houston’s mom gets emotional at Rock Hall induction Valentine parted ways with the group four years after arriving, but he regularly joined them over the years and remained close to Burdon, joining him on tour from 2007 to 2008. “At Abkco, we have had the privilege of serving as custodians of The Animals catalog and her passing is felt really deeply by the entire Abkco family,” the Animals label said in a statement regarding Valentine’s passing.







