French voice over actors work hard as Covid drives demand for dubbed content

While the French cultural sector is at a standstill, with theaters and cinemas closed, the dubbing industry is still strong, as demand for series and films has increased with the lockdowns and Covid curfews. France has the largest dubbing industry in the world, with most viewers looking for French versions of foreign language productions.

French voice over actors work hard to provide dubbed shows for those stuck at home due to lockdowns and Covid curfews

I work everyday. In dubbing, there is a lot of work, explains Annie Milon, an actress who regularly doubles English-speaking actresses Taraji P. Henson and Jada Pinkett Smith, among others.

More than half of what is broadcast on French television are foreign productions, mostly American. And although viewers’ preferences change, the French still overwhelmingly prefer French versions (VF) to originals with subtitles (VO).

While Covid restrictions have drastically reduced the number of people going to theaters, demand for in-home content is increasing. But Covid lockdowns have slowed production of French versions.

You had to stay at home like everyone else, says Milon of the first lockout in March 2020. She is the French voice of Maeve Millay (played by British actress Thandie Newton) in the sci-fi series Westworld , which had just started to be broadcast on Canal +.

In the third episode, the channel broadcast a message warning viewers that there would be only subtitled versions until the end of jail time. Some channels have decided to stop broadcasting new shows altogether until French versions can be made.

After the lockdown in May, dubbing studios moved up a gear.

When we got back to the studio, it was a very busy time, says Milon. When it was possible to rework, we finished dubbing Westworld. We had done everything very quickly, like an emergency.

Back to work, as in many offices, the conditions were different: the actors had to be alone in the studio, which was disinfected between each person.

Work alone

It’s definitely easier when we can work together, says Milon.

French dubbing prioritizes synchronization between voice and actor, rather than exact replication of content. Often, the actors in the same scene record together, after watching the original and internalizing it.

You look at the scene on a screen, with about 30 seconds or a minute of dialogue, and you go through it once, to put it in your head. Then you save it, says Milo.

French is about twenty percent longer than English, so actors often have to speak fast to integrate dialogue into the scene.

Working alone is more intense and requires a lot of imagination, says Milon.

“Whoever records the last can hear the others. It is the first who records who must imagine the responses of others, says Damien Boisseau, who is the voice of Derek Shepherd, the surgeon of the medical drama Grays Anatomy (played by American actor Patrick Dempsey), that the French channel TF1 delayed during the first lockout, for lack of the French version.

Dubbing alone is possible if you are directed well, but there is a loss of quality, which I find unfortunate.

Not just karaoke

For Boisseau, a dub is another product, not just a copy of the original.

“I think it’s a mistake to try to make the French version the same as the original. It’ll never be the same, and I personally think that’s no use, he said. A voice over actor can. add something to a role.

You can transform the actor on the screen. It is often a disaster. But you can also improve them by adding something.

The French voice of an actor usually follows him in all his roles, especially if he is a star.

“Once you find someone who matches, either with their voice, or with their temperament or their articulation, it’s ridiculous to switch actors,” says Boisseau, who regularly voices Matt Damon and Edward Norton.

The rise of platforms like Netflix has increased the amount of work for voiceover actors, as the series is often shown worldwide at the same time. But it also accelerated the pace of work, which has an impact on the way voiceovers are done.

I feel that we are being asked to be too close to the original, which I find sad, says Boisseau. The dubbing adds something. And if it doesn’t, it’s no use. But today, we are asked to work faster and therefore we are not asked to add anything. It’s just dubbing, you don’t recreate the role. It takes time and that is not what they were asked to do.

