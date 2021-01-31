Entertainment
French voice over actors work hard as Covid drives demand for dubbed content
Published on: Amended:
While the French cultural sector is at a standstill, with theaters and cinemas closed, the dubbing industry is still strong, as demand for series and films has increased with the lockdowns and Covid curfews. France has the largest dubbing industry in the world, with most viewers looking for French versions of foreign language productions.
French voice over actors work hard to provide dubbed shows for those stuck at home due to lockdowns and Covid curfews
I work everyday. In dubbing, there is a lot of work, explains Annie Milon, an actress who regularly doubles English-speaking actresses Taraji P. Henson and Jada Pinkett Smith, among others.
More than half of what is broadcast on French television are foreign productions, mostly American. And although viewers’ preferences change, the French still overwhelmingly prefer French versions (VF) to originals with subtitles (VO).
While Covid restrictions have drastically reduced the number of people going to theaters, demand for in-home content is increasing. But Covid lockdowns have slowed production of French versions.
You had to stay at home like everyone else, says Milon of the first lockout in March 2020. She is the French voice of Maeve Millay (played by British actress Thandie Newton) in the sci-fi series Westworld , which had just started to be broadcast on Canal +.
In the third episode, the channel broadcast a message warning viewers that there would be only subtitled versions until the end of jail time. Some channels have decided to stop broadcasting new shows altogether until French versions can be made.
Listen to an interview with Annie Milon on the Spotlight on France podcast:
After the lockdown in May, dubbing studios moved up a gear.
When we got back to the studio, it was a very busy time, says Milon. When it was possible to rework, we finished dubbing Westworld. We had done everything very quickly, like an emergency.
Back to work, as in many offices, the conditions were different: the actors had to be alone in the studio, which was disinfected between each person.
Work alone
It’s definitely easier when we can work together, says Milon.
French dubbing prioritizes synchronization between voice and actor, rather than exact replication of content. Often, the actors in the same scene record together, after watching the original and internalizing it.
You look at the scene on a screen, with about 30 seconds or a minute of dialogue, and you go through it once, to put it in your head. Then you save it, says Milo.
French is about twenty percent longer than English, so actors often have to speak fast to integrate dialogue into the scene.
Working alone is more intense and requires a lot of imagination, says Milon.
“Whoever records the last can hear the others. It is the first who records who must imagine the responses of others, says Damien Boisseau, who is the voice of Derek Shepherd, the surgeon of the medical drama Grays Anatomy (played by American actor Patrick Dempsey), that the French channel TF1 delayed during the first lockout, for lack of the French version.
Dubbing alone is possible if you are directed well, but there is a loss of quality, which I find unfortunate.
Not just karaoke
For Boisseau, a dub is another product, not just a copy of the original.
“I think it’s a mistake to try to make the French version the same as the original. It’ll never be the same, and I personally think that’s no use, he said. A voice over actor can. add something to a role.
You can transform the actor on the screen. It is often a disaster. But you can also improve them by adding something.
The French voice of an actor usually follows him in all his roles, especially if he is a star.
“Once you find someone who matches, either with their voice, or with their temperament or their articulation, it’s ridiculous to switch actors,” says Boisseau, who regularly voices Matt Damon and Edward Norton.
The rise of platforms like Netflix has increased the amount of work for voiceover actors, as the series is often shown worldwide at the same time. But it also accelerated the pace of work, which has an impact on the way voiceovers are done.
I feel that we are being asked to be too close to the original, which I find sad, says Boisseau. The dubbing adds something. And if it doesn’t, it’s no use. But today, we are asked to work faster and therefore we are not asked to add anything. It’s just dubbing, you don’t recreate the role. It takes time and that is not what they were asked to do.
Find an interview with Annie Milon in the Spotlight on France podcast.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]