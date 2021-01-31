After the hit movie Gully Boy, actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to team up again. The duo have reportedly embarked on a Dharma Productions love affair. The film will be directed by Karan Johar himself.
Karan Johar directed the latest romantic drama Ae dil hai mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While he directed segments in the original Netflix Stories of lust and Ghost stories, it will be his next director on the big screen.
What makes it even more exciting is that this is the first time that Ranveer Singh will be directed by Karan Johar. For Alia, it will be a reunion, because Karan had made his first film Student of the year which was released in 2012. Details regarding the film are currently being finalized.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were all set to share screen in director Karan Johar Takht which was announced some time ago. However, the film appears to have been put on hold. Takht is a multi-star with Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor headlining the cast.
