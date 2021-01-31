Kristen Stewart doubles as Princess Diana as she films Spencer at five-star hotel in Germany





KRISTEN Stewart's eerie resemblance to Princess Diana on the set of Spencer once again proves why she was the perfect fit to play the beloved royal. In new stills from the set of the upcoming film, Kristen can be seen clutching a black purse in the window of the five-star Schlosshotel Kronberg, Germany. seven Kristen Stewart is Princess Diana's double in Spencer Credit: Splash News seven The style of the actress is perfect Credit: Splash News Sporting Di's iconic Sloane-style blonde and a cream long sleeve top, Kristen has the image perfected. The magnificent 19th-century castle, which was once a palace housing Queen Victoria's daughter, Victoria, is used to double for Sandringham. This pricey hotel is certainly fit for royalty, with its Royal Suite costing € 2,190 a night. In the first pic of Kristen as Diana, she had the classic head tilt and faraway gaze at a T-shirt. The 30-year-old American star wore an outfit identical to the one the late royal had done on Christmas Day 1993, in a promotional photo from the film. seven Diana's iconic hairstyle was perfectly captured in the new movie Credit: Getty Images – Getty seven The film is shot at the Schlosshotel Kronberg Credit: Splash News seven Kristen Stewart bears an eerie resemblance to Princess Diana in promotional photos seven She plays the late princess in the upcoming Spencer biopic It was revealed last summer that the actress will play Diana in the upcoming biopic. However, the cast was met with fury as many fans felt the role should go to a British actress. The film will follow Diana as she spends Christmas with the Royal Family at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. seven The film will focus on the weekend when Diana decided to leave her marriage Credit: Getty She will focus on the weekend when she decided to leave her marriage to Prince Charles. Discussing the widespread love for Diana, Kristen said playing such a famous character makes her stand at attention in the best way.







