Bollywood lined spell that emphasizes bravery in uniform





Bollywood biopics have traditionally been an easy way to stack numbers at the box office, especially if the subject has a patriotic side to it. The men of honor who fight for the nation always make engaging and inspiring stories. Over the next few months, Bollywood has several stories lined up that emphasize value in uniform. While the Indian soldier as a fictional entity has been around for quite some time, these films are inspired by true accounts of uniformed personnel who fought to protect the nation. While some of these films have announced the casting, others are still in the pre-production phase. IANS takes a look at which ones should make waves when released: SAM MANEKSHAW Actor Vicky Kaushal will try out the role of Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the biopic directed by Meghna Gulzar. He was the Army Chief of Staff during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar. MAJOR Actor Adivi Sesh will play the role of 11/26 martyr and Chakra Ashok recipient Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who served in the National Security Guards Special Action Group. Produced by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, the film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. SHERSHAAH A biopic of Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra, director of Vishnuvardhan will see actor Sidharth Malhotra play the lead role. During the Kargil War, Captain Batra was instrumental in capturing the crucial peak Point 4875, sacrificing his life. He was called Sher Shah among the members of his unit for his bravery. The film is produced by Karan Johar. TAURUS The film tells the story of Armyman-mountaineer Colonel Narendra Kumar, who played a central role in the Indian army claiming the Siachen Glacier in 1984. The film is produced by Ramom Chibb and Anku Pandey. IFTIKHAR The film tells the story of Major Mohit Sharma, who was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra. Para-infiltrated special forces officer Hizbul Mujahideen under the pseudonym Iftikhar Bhatt. Although the cast has yet to be revealed, the film is based on Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book "India's Most Fearless 2: More Military Stories Of Unimaginable Courage And Sacrifice". (IANS)

