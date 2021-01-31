Paige doesn’t think Goldberg should fight Drew McIntyre for WWE title at Rumble | Launderer report





GENE BLYTHE / Associated press Count Paige among the countless number of WWE fans who are unhappy with Goldberg getting a WWE Championship shot against Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble. Honestly, being a Goldberg fan, it’s true, Paige said on WWE Backstage. I just don’t feel like he should be into that sort of thing. I think Drew has had this massive build up over the past year or so. He wore the company’s babyface completely. I think he is doing so well. Then you have people who have been around for a long time who want to have this opportunity and unfortunately they don’t get it. I just don’t feel like it’s necessary and I don’t think he should be the one to at least win it. Since returning to WWE after a 12-year hiatus in 2016, Goldberg has won the Universal Championship twice while battling all eight matches. He beat The Fiend for the Universal Title at last year’s Super Showdown event before losing it to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania. Most of Goldberg’s games since his return have drawn overwhelmingly negative reviews, due to a lack of pace of work, his overtaking current stars, or a combination of the two. WWE fans have never been particularly fond of Goldberg in general; he was a WCW star and then found himself on bad terms after a year with WWE in 2003-2004. WWE seems to be enjoying Goldberg’s pop nostalgia rather than putting him on one of the current talents, and Goldberg seems to be confused as to why he isn’t a fan favorite. “They can complain as much as they want. I was brought in for a reason,” Goldberg said. Ryan satin from Fox Sports. “I’m a relief pitcher. I would like to think I’m the best relief pitcher in the rung and if they didn’t think it was useful to bring in that relief pitcher to close the game, then they wouldn’t call me. “I don’t make decisions, I just follow orders and I go out and do my job. And I try to do my job to the best of my ability. I can still kick 98.9% of their asses. And if they don’t think so, that’s why I’m back. If they don’t think so, then come to me and ask for me. Ask me: do you think I’m ready? Well I’ll show you and see if you’re ready. And Drew McIntyre is the first of this next generation. “ Paige speaks widely for the fandom as a whole hoping McIntyre wins over Goldberg. We’ll see Sunday night if Vince McMahon agrees.







