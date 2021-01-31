Meghan Markle UPDATE: Palace requested change of Archie’s birth certificate

Last modified on Jan 31, 2021 at 6:06 PM GMT



Diane shipley

The Duchess of Sussex’s name change was revealed this week



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex clarified the situation around the change that happened to their son Archie’s birth certificate a month after his birth.

It was reported this weekend that a month after the birth of young royal Meghan was registered requested that his name on his birth certificate be changed from ‘Rachel Meghan, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex’ to simply “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex”.

The Duchess’s spokesperson has now spoken HELLO! to clarify information about the story, which originally appeared in The sun. The spokesperson revealed that while the change had taken place, it was something that had been requested by The Palace, rather than a decision made by Meghan or her husband. Prince harry. It also questions the validity of the royal experts cited in the original article.

“The name change on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials. This was not requested by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex or the Duke of Sussex. See this British tabloid and their carnival of so-called ‘experts’ chose to deceptively turn this into a calculated family ‘snob’ and suggest that she oddly wants to be anonymous on her birth certificate. child, or any other legal document, would be laughable if not offensive. There is a lot going on in the world; let’s focus on that rather than creating clickable bait, ”the Duchess of Sussex spokesperson concludes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate their baby boy’s next birthday on May 6.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch podcast

The royal couple announced their intention to step down as senior members of the royal family last January and have since moved into a new home in Montecito, in Megan’s native California.

The Duchess has found support from her mother Doria and her loyal friends, as well as furry members of her family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed Archie in May 2019

She is a sponsor of the Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity and the organization’s CEO Caroline Yates recently said HELLO! that Meghan finds her dogs a source of comfort in difficult times.

She said: ‘Whenever we speak to the Duchess about the charity she always refers to the importance of her dogs and how supportive they are, especially during everything that has happened this year, with COVID, and with the personal trials and tribulations she went through. this year.”

The 39-year-old royal has long been an animal welfare advocate and owns two rescue dogs, a beagle named Guy and a black Labrador named Pula.

The couple’s 2020 Christmas card featured Archie and their beloved dogs

The two dogs appeared with Meghan and Harry on their Christmas card last year, along with little Archie.

Caroline revealed that the charity was “really delighted” to have been chosen to share the Sussexes 2020 Christmas card.

She said HELLO!: “We had no idea what it would look like until we got the picture, and when we saw it we were like ‘Oh wow! “It’s very family-friendly, it was really lovely.”

