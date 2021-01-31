Box office: ‘The little things’ opens number 1 with $ 4.8 million





9:30 am PST 01/31/2021



through



Pamela mcclintock



The Los Angeles black neo stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto.

The period crime drama filled with stars The small things won another moderate box office run of the weekend with an estimated start of $ 4.8 million. It’s the first 2021 Warner Bros. film to open simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters amid the ongoing pandemic, a controversial move that has angered some in Hollywood. Warners says The small things marked the biggest domestic debut for an R-rated film since the start of the pandemic. Overseas, the Los Angeles neo-noir opened for $ 2.8 million in 18 markets for a global start of $ 7.6 million. Under normal circumstances, this would be considered a dismal start. In its box office note, Warners notes that 44% of cinemas remain closed in the country due to the COVID-19 crisis. Cinemas are also closed throughout Europe. Directed by John Lee Hancock, TheLittle things presents Denzel Washington and Rami Malek as different races of cops working to catch their suspect, Jared Leto. HBO Max did not reveal audience figures for The small things, just like he didn’t Wonder Woman 1984. “We’re absolutely thrilled with the way Warner Bros. The small things plays on HBO Max, it immediately rose to number one, where it currently remains. Following the decisive success of Wonder Woman 1984, The small things shows our audiences’ insatiable appetite for high quality feature films, ”said Andy Forssell, HBO Max and executive vice president and general manager. Universal Animation and DreamWorks The Croods: The New Age continued to sing loudly in its 10th weekend with $ 1.8 million tied with the previous frame for a nationwide total of $ 44 million and $ 144.4 million globally. The sequel, which is also available on premium VOD, benefits from being the only family studio film on the market. Liam Neeson’s action thriller The sniper and WW84 tied for third place with an estimated $ 1.3 million each (Warners doesn’t disclose revenue on Comscore, but reports revenue on Sundays). WW84, which debuted on Christmas Day in open theaters and on HBO Max, ended Sunday with an estimated worldwide total of $ 152 million, a sobering figure for a tent pole that cost $ 200 millions of dollars to produce before marketing and other costs. More soon.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos