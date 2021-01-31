Entertainment
The Queen plans to host President Biden at Buckingham Palace in June
The Queenplans to host Joe bidenat Buckingham Palace ahead of the G7 summit in June.
- The Queen’s soft power reception will include other
royalsand leaders, reported The Sunday Times.
- The Queen has met with all elected presidents since taking the throne, except Lyndon B. Johnson.
The Queen plans to host President Joe Biden at Buckingham Palace for a reception in June ahead of the G7 summit, The Sunday Times reported for the first time.
Queen Elizabeth II’s alleged plans to host a “soft power” reception would be a continuation of its nearly 70-year tradition of welcoming US Presidents to Buckingham Palace.
Since her accession to the throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth has met all of the US Presidents elected during her reign, except Lyndon B. Johnson, according to CNN. She also met Harry Truman while she was still Princess Elizabeth.
The
The G7 summit includes leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, and United States. The UK is also inviting leaders from Australia, India and South Korea, Politico reported.
According to the Sunday Times, other members of the royal family – including Prince Charles; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; and Prince William and Kate Middleton – are expected to attend the Queen’s reception in June.
The reception would not be the Bidens’ first time interacting with members of the Royal Family
Although Prince Harry is not supposed to attend the Queen’s reception before the G7, the Bidens met him on several occasions before he and Meghan Markle married and later stepped down from their official royal duties.
The President and the First Lady have long supported Harry’s organization, The Invictus Games, a charity tournament for wounded military personnel and veterans.
In 2016, Then-vice president Biden told the Daily Mail that Jill had attended the inaugural tournament in London, and he joked that “she spent too much time with Prince Harry”.
Despite the Queen’s plans to host a reception at Buckingham Palace this summer, the palace has yet to confirm when she and Prince Philip will return to London from their Residence at Windsor Castle, where they have been isolated since early 2020.
Prince Philip’s 100th birthday is in June, and it is possible that the
A representative for Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. A palace spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
