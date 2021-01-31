WandaVision sets up the next generation of MCU heroes

The cosmic energy of WandaVision could be used to set up a whole new lineup of Marvel heroes, like Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel or even the Fantastic Four!

WandaVision could serve as a setup for the next generation of Marvel heroes. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding into Phase 4, seizing the opportunity offered by the small screen. This means that viewers can expect more Marvel Studios content over the next few years than ever before – and there are plenty of new heroes who will be making their MCU debuts as well.

Some of them will be featured in the films themselves; Marvel seems to be sticking to its tradition of launching at least one new movie franchise each year, with 2021 introducing viewers to Shang-Chi and the Eternals; there’s also a still-unannounced Marvel 2022 movie mystery, which may beBlade. Meanwhile, Disney + will feature a wide array of heroes, including Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel and the spectacular She-Hulk. These characters are expected to make the jump to the big screen quickly, with Kamala Khan appearing in 2022.Captain Marvel 2.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Marvel Confirms WandaVision Is Set In MCU Timeline

All of this naturally means that the public is currently watchingWandaVision, the first MCU Disney + TV series, with fascination. Phase 4 has finally started and it’s reasonable to expect a major setup going forward.

WandaVision could be connected to Ms. Marvel

WandaVision takes place in a fictional town called Westview, which appears to have fallen under the control of Scarlet Witch. The first three episodes took place almost entirely within the sitcom world Wanda had created, and as a result, it was difficult to get a clear idea of ​​where these events were taking place. Finally, however,WandaVision Episode 4 revealed the truth – that Westview is an actual location within the MCU, not just Scarlet Witch’s imagination, and that it is set in New Jersey.

It could just be an Easter Egg for a 1980s story in the comics, in which Vision and Scarlet Witch attempted to settle down and play Happy Families in a New Jersey town. But it is certainly interesting to note thatWandaVision is the first of at least two Disney + TV shows to take place in this area, as it’s reasonable to assume the next oneMs. Marvel series is also in New Jersey. Kamala Khan is a street superhero who considers herself the protector of New Jersey, and imagining her moved somewhere else is like trying to imagine a Batman story without Gotham City. This means that Wanda is currently flexing her magical muscles in an area that will soon have even more superhumans – an interesting choice from Marvel.

The scarlet witch appears to be manipulating cosmic energy

WandaVision Episode 4 dropped a big clue about how Scarlet Witch manipulates the reality around Westview. Scientist Darcy Lewis has detected high levels of “microwave cosmic background radiation,” which she defines as “relic radiation dating from the Big Bang.“In the comics, cosmic radiation is one of the most powerful forces in the universe, used by beings like Galactus and Silver Surfer. Humans who are exposed to high levels of cosmic radiation are potentially transformed, winning superhuman powers; this is the origin story of the Fantastic Four, and Marvel has confirmed aThe Fantastic Four the movie is in the works, which means this is all clearly a setup.

Related: WandaVision Episode 4 Biggest Theories & Questions Answered

All of this raises the intriguing possibilityWandaVision will end with Scarlet Witch spawning a wave of cosmic energy spreading – at least over New Jersey. Just as the Mind Stone granted Wanda incredible powers, this surge of cosmic energy could bestow superhuman powers on some of the others in New Jersey, such as Kamala Khan. In the comics, Kamala is the ancestor of an ancient Inhuman, and her powers were triggered when she was exposed to a Terrigen cloud circling the globe. There is no such Terrigen cloud in the MCU, so a surge of cosmic energy from Westview could do the job instead.

Scarlet Witch would solve Marvel’s inhuman problem

It would be a smart way for Marvel to deal with Inhumans, a franchise Marvel Studios probably won’t want to use anytime soon. Inhumans have always been a risky proposition because comic book readers tend to forget their connection to the discredited pseudoscience of eugenics – especially in their dealings with the Primitive Alpha. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige wasted no time giving up his plans for aInhuman film when it received sole control of the film studio in 2015, and they were transmitted to Marvel Television. The resulting TV show was, frankly, a disaster; there is even some evidence that it caused long term damage to theInhuman mark in the comics themselves. The Inhumans had become a big deal in the comics before their TV series, but within two years Marvel had given up on all Inhumans-related books.Ms. Marvel, who had conveniently dropped all inhuman connections.

Given the general condition of theInhuman mark, Marvel would be frankly wise to find a way around them. A wave of cosmic energy from Scarlet Witch would do the job well, and anyone who wanted to take the traditional comic book interpretation of Kamala Khan as an inhuman could just claim that the energy triggered the correct latent gene. Exactly the same argument is currently used in Marvel’s reference books to imply that the MCU’s Scarlet Witch is in fact a latent mutant whose abilities were triggered by the Mind Stone.

WandaVision could really kick off Phase 4 of the MCU

Phase 4 of the MCU has been in a state of flux, through no fault of Marvel; it was particularly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,WandaVision has been moved to become the start of Phase 4, but this theory would make this change oddly appropriate. Not only would this story deal with the emotional repercussions ofAvengers: Infinity War andAvengers: Endgame, it would also serve as the launch pad for at least one new Marvel Studios TV series.

And let’s not forget that Kamala Khan doesn’t have to be the only person affected by a surge of cosmic energy. TheMs. Marvel The series would introduce other inhuman characters, like a villain named Kamran who can transform into a bioluminescent form and project powerful, explosive charges of energy. Others could be affected as well, possibly including a new generation of Marvel superheroes – helping to introduce more members of the Young Avengers into the MCU. If Marvel chooses to take this approach, thenWandaVision will deserve its place at the start of phase 4.

More: WandaVision: Every MCU Easter Egg In Episode 4

Reggie Watts breaks down crying on James Corden’s latest show





About the Author