Catch the full match card, predictions and news

Bingo !! For a professional wrestling fan, Royal Rumble is the mouth-watering annual show that is also considered the top event on the WWE calendar. WrestleMania 37 season is about to be staged, which means it’s time to kick off the festivities with the Royal Rumble is starting to watchAdditionally, the legendary Goldberg will return to the ring after a long break to challenge Drew McIntyre.

The functionality of the matches on the top rope is almost assured to provide surprises. Stay tuned with us for attendees, start time, PPV date, rumors and location in a nutshell.

When and where does the Royal Rumble take place?

Time Date: Sunday January 31st at midnight UK time. 7 p.m. ET

Location: ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in Tampa.

Best way to access the Royal Rumble 2021 live stream from any location?



The Royal Rumble will be broadcast live on the WWE Network (officially). If you are staying in the UK you can also watch it on BT Sport ticket office. The debut preview will be presented live FREE on WWE.com in addition to WWE’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels.

The best alternative ways to watch Rouyal Ruble 2020 in HD coverage here no matter where you are staying. These services do not result in bluckouts or regional restrictions. So viewers can try to watch Today’s full PPV match without cable or VPN.

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Match Card

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg.

Last Man Standing Match Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens.

Match Royal Rumble for men.

Match Royal Rumble for women.

Women’s team championship match: Charlotte and Asuka (c) against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Full Royal Rumble Card

30-player Royal Rumble match(announced so far: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, The Miz, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Edge, King Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Braun Strowman)

Royal Rumble match at 30 women(announced so far: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, Natalya).

Could Ronda Rousey and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt return to the Royal Rumble?

There are nine empty spots in the Men’s Rumble match and 17 in the Women’s Rumble coordinate. Shock attendees are among the many reasons WWE Universe is eagerly holding the Royal Rumble. A year ago, Edge returned to WWE after an eight-year gap and brushed the roof of Minute Maid Park in what was apparently Royal Rumble’s best snapshot.

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 predictions

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens (last man standing match)

As fun as Owens ‘victory is, it just seems unreasonable to anticipate that WWE should end Reings’ run ahead of WrestleMania. Reigns has been the organization’s best fascination since returning to SummerSlam and Owens has given up a decent sheet lately, but he never really looked like a danger to beat Reigns for the title. A last man standing game gives a few outs to keep Owens solid (obstruction from Jey Uso), but he doesn’t start out as an all-around champion.

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg

Fans were properly ranked when Goldberg stood up on Legends Night to challenge McIntyre, especially since the storyline for making the match didn’t bode well. With McIntyre out for about fourteen days due to COVID-19, the temperature of fan disdain has calmed down, as has any real intrigue in this game. Despite Goldberg defeating heel Kevin Owens and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the overall title twice – and WWE is building that title as the lone world title that Goldberg has never won.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

Carmella has worked really hard in her current heel race, and there’s no denying that she’s improved as an artist. That said, Banks is finally enjoying a title rule where she figured out how to really protect the title. It’s hard to see his run come to a conclusion against Carmella in what was his first real storyline after winning the belt from Bayley.

Women’s team championship: Asuka and Charlotte Flair (c) against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

It was absurd to put the titles on Asuka and Flair anyway, and given that everyone is involved in low-key singles scenarios, he has even less rhyme or reason to keep ties with them. Baszler and Jax worked really well as champions and had a decent script arrangement with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. With the muscular companions now solid and back in real life, it would be crazy – but disheartening – for WWE to return the titles to heels.

Match Royal Rumble Men

If there’s one thing WWE loves to do, it’s give Legends the top spots on the biggest PPV occasions of the year. This is the reason why Goldberg faces McIntyre, this is the reason why Goldberg held a world title ahead of WrestleMania a year ago, this is the reason why The Rock’s name was attached to Reigns for WrestleMania before that the lack of a sold-out live band does seem like this. Edge was not coming back to be a full-time ability;

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

There are plenty of achievable choices to dominate the game, but none achieve what a Belair victory would do. She’s a great ability who just needs the correct storyline to fully step up to the headliner. Belair once again displaying her solidarity and physicality in the Rumble while outliving all the other women, quickly builds her into the title image much better than her present freak argument with Bayley.

Final words

To conclude, this year, Royal Rumble has kept many secrets within it. Fans are going crazy on different social networks. We can certainly assume that 2021 WWE Royal Rumble would be a momentous event in its history. We really thank you for staying with us and hope to have covered all aspects of WrestleMania 37 season 2021 as we mentioned at the beginning of our story.