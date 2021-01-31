Hilton Valentine, guitarist of The Animals, dies at 77ExBulletin





Hilton Valentine, the British Invasion The Animals guitarist known for his iconic guitar riff on the band's version of "House of the Rising Sun", has died at the age of 77. Abkco Music, the The Animals label, confirmed that the musician died on Friday in a statement posted on its website. "We, along with everyone in music, mourn the loss today of Hilton Valentine, founding member of The Animals. Valentine was a pioneering guitarist who influenced the sound of rock and roll for decades to come. His death was revealed by his wife, Germaine Valentine, "says the label in a report.

Born in May 1943, Valentine grew up in North Shields, Northumberland, on the English coast. He started playing guitar at age 13 and, like many musicians in the British invasion, turned to the skiffle a craze for English music infusing together several American traditions. Valentine played in several skiffle groups before joining Chas Chandler, Alan Price, Eric Burdon and John Steel to form The Animals in the early 1960s. Together the group adopted a sound heavily indebted to black American musicians such as Bo Diddley. , but with an impetuous and typically English working-class side. As Abkco Music notes, upon their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, the band was celebrated as "a key link in the evolutionary transition from Black R&B to punk rock". In a meeting along with Guitar International, Burdon, the front man of the group, attributed Valentine to the catalytic role of the group, claiming that he "made the early Animals a rock band because I don't think the rock element was in it. group until we find it. " "At that time, Hilton wasn't just playing rock and roll, he sounded like rock and roll. Here's a guy with a greased mop of combed hair, a cheap leather jacket, picking shoes, black jeans and a smile on his face playing through an echoplex, which was a secret weapon at the time " , Burdon told the magazine. With Valentine on the roster, the band would record several of their most recognizable hits, including "Baby Let Me Take You Home", "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood", "We Gotta Get Out of This Place", "It's My Life "and" Don't Bring Me Down ".

But it was "House of the Rising Sun" that propelled the group to the top of the American and British charts. Although the song was covered well by many artists before them, notably Bob dylan the Animals recorded what became the most widely recognized version of the player's lament in 1964. Hilton's haunting circular riff contributed immeasurably to the group's evocative take on the standard. Burdon, in a Instagram post, wrote fondly about Valentine's contribution to the band's most iconic track. "Rising Sun's opening opus will never sound the same again! … You didn't just play it, you lived it! Heartbroken by the sudden news of Hilton's passing. good times together, Geordie boy. From the North Shields to the whole world … Rock In Peace, "Burdon wrote. Valentine released a solo album in 1969 and found The Animals at least three times. In recent years, Valentine has returned to her roots by resuming skiff, touring the US and UK with his band Skiffledog and releasing two albums.







