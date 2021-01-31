Entertainment
Dungeons & Dragons Recipe Book lets you cook like a wizard, eat like an orc
TheDungeons and dragons Role-playing isn’t just about fighting orcs and surviving the fiery wrath of a dragon. The popular fantasy game also features plenty of times when the heroes need to relax and have a delicious meal.
D&D players can cook many fantastic meals in real life thanks to the new cookbook by author Kyle Newman Hero’s Day: The Official D&D Cookbook (co-written by Michael Witwer and Jon Peterson). Newman knows a thing or two about the D&D world. He previously co-authored the D&D history bookDungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana.
Heroes’ Feast: The official D&D cookbook contains plenty of dishes that will satisfy even the most ravenous Elves. Choose from dishes like drow mushroom steaks, elven bread, and flame-roasted halfling chili from Arkhan the Cruel, to name a few.
There is even a section entirely dedicated to elixirs and ales. Thirsty for a Zombie Chultan? Or maybe try your luck with the absinthe-based cocktail called Rollrum?
I spoke with co-author Kyle Newman about the inspiration behind his cookbook, his favorite recipes, and why food is so important to D&D adventures.
Q: What inspired you to write a Dungeons & Dragons inspired cookbook?
A: My fellow co-authors – Michael Witwer and Jon Peterson – and I were finishing my other bookDungeons and dragons: art and arcana and our editor contacted us about the idea. We started to go back and forth on all the things this book could be and ultimately all of the ways that food can enhance the D&D experience – after all, these are two table activities; both community and social and promote connection. The challenge of exploring the details and delicacies of D&D massive multiverse was right up our alley.
What kind of research did you do to write the cookbook?
We’ve gone through 45 years of D&D products (source books, mods, novels, comics) to find every notable dish, then rated and curated each for its viability. We also conducted an in-depth study of every D&D fantasy culture, such as elves, dwarves, and halflings, and worked to define details such as common ingredients, palate, etiquette, and more.
We had to look at this both from a universe point of view and from our own point of view to make sure we present a robust, balanced and forward-thinking selection of dishes that are at once flavorful, narrative and historically accurate, representing the varied tastes and traditions of major cultures – human, elven, dwarf and halfling.
What was your favorite recipe from your cookbook?
Knucklehead’s Pan-Seared Trout recipe is quite delicious, Stuffed Egg Toast is a delicious French toast-style dish that fits perfectly in a halfling’s breakfast nook. Sembian Honey Ribs, Moonshae Seafood Rice, Meal End (a fantastic rendition of an Eton Mess with chocolate meringue) all make me hungry just the thought of it.
Does an elf have different tastes from an elf or an orc?
We spent a lot of time exploring the palaces of various fantastic cultures. For the Elves, presentation and etiquette are paramount, and their food is just as elegant and graceful as its preparers and consumers. Hand-carved tables adorned with marble, gold, and silver bowls set the stage for a visual (and literal) feast of fruits, vegetables, bread, cheese, and the occasional meats – a dream display. Their favorite foods are generally light, fresh, and healthy.
Elves generally avoid preservatives and prefer fiber to fat; citrus fruits in salt; and sweet to spicy. Even their iron rations, called “quith-pa”, are made entirely of dried fruits. Because they value life so highly, a high percentage of elves exercise strict dietary restrictions, and a large number would fall into the category of vegetarians, vegans, or pescatarians. We apply this level of detail at all levels, addressing regional differences as well as holidays and ceremonies.
Why is food as important to quests as weapons in Dungeons & Dragons?
As a player, I remember the epic battles as much as I remember the breaking of bread. Rests happen when meals and memorable role plays occur in the game, so they work really well together. D&D is all about detail and immersion, and the kitchen provides another layer of vital immersion. I can’t wait to see how fans incorporate these dishes into their table games. True to the in-house spirit of D&D itself, we encourage you to personalize these recipes for the occasion or the campaign.
