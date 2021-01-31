Entertainment
Stanley Tucci wondered if straight actors should play homosexual roles
- Stanley Tucci shared his take on straight actors playing gay characters on “CBS Sunday morning. “
- Tucci said he “struggled” with the idea that only gay actors should play LGBTQ characters.
- Tucci has played gay characters in several films, including “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Burlesque”.
Stanley Tucci has revealed his position on whether straight actors should sue LGBTQ characters in Hollywood.
Tucci appeared on “CBS Sunday morning“to talk about his new independent film with Colin Firth, Supernova. The film centers on a middle-aged gay couple who travel through England in an old camper van after the character of Tucci is diagnosed with early-onset dementia.
“Having played a number of gay characters, you want to do it so that, like you do with any character, you just want to be honest,” said Tucci, who is married to Emily Blunt’s sister, Felicity.
The film, which first premiered at San Sebastian International Film Festival 2020, harvested critically acclaimed – but has also faced backlash online over her casting choices.
“When there are thousands of queer actors with lived experience waiting to bring their intellectual nuance to the screen, but the movie industry can only choose straight actors for queer roles because Colin Firth is hot one person wrote.
Francesco Imola (@frn_imola) January 28, 2021
“I saw the trailer for #supernova and it looks awesome. but how, how ??? can these studios continue not to play homosexual actors in homosexual roles? not even 1 of 2 of them is weird? Added another.
Griffin R Dunn (@gmangriffg) September 24, 2020
“If queer media and mainstream media promoted the work of queer artists and films with queer actors to the extent that they promoted Supernova and Ammonite,” one person wrote. “If only.”
Chaz Harris (@chazharris) September 23, 2020
As more LGBTQ visibility and representation emerges in Hollywood, a debate over whether straight actors should play LGBTQ roles has arisen.
Tucci replied that he had “difficulties” with this idea.
CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Holly Williams asked Tucci about “criticism from some neighborhoods that gay roles should be played by gay actors.”
“I have a hard time with that,” Tucci replied. “I think playing is not being yourself. If we were to use that as a model, then we would only play ourselves. I think what we have to do, we have to give more opportunities to the gay actors. “
“People who are gay have only recently, in the last few years really, been able to say, ‘I’m gay and I’m an actor and I can play direct roles.’ They always had to hide their sexuality in order to be able to play the lead role or the lead woman, ”he added.
Tucci has portrayed LGBTQ characters throughout his long career, including the infamous Nigel Kipling from “The Devil Wears Prada” and Sean from “Burlesque”.
Other celebrities including Neil Patrick Harris and Kristen Stewart have spoken out on the inclusive casting
Earlier this month, Neil Patrick Harris shared his opinion in an interview with Time about his upcoming Channel 4 series, “It’s a Sin”. The series, from showrunner Russell T. Davies, centers on a group of gay men who were victims of the AIDS epidemic in 1980s London. The series presents an all-gay male ensemble.
“I’m not the type to go labeling. As an actor you definitely hope you can be a visible option for all kinds of different roles,” said Harris, who shares twins with her husband David. Burtka, at The Times.
“I played a character [in How I Met Your Mother] for nine years that was nothing like me. I would definitely like to hire the best actor, ”added Harris.
Harris’ comments were in response to remarks by Davies, who, in addition to “It’s a Sin”, created the television series “Queer as Folk” and “Years and Years”.
“I think there is something sexy about choosing a straight actor to play a gay role, if he’s willing to invest a lot in it,” he said. “There is a nervousness that comes from the novelty of it all. To state that you would never do this, you might miss out on opportunities.”
Last November, Kristen Stewart said Variety there was a “gray area” when it came to heterosexual actors playing gay characters.
“I would never want to tell a story that really should be told by someone who has had this experience,” she told the publication. “Having said that, it’s a slippery conversation because it means I could never play another straight character if I want to keep everyone abreast of this particular law.”
Billy Porter, who is a member of the LGBTQ community, called out the double standard in Hollywood when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in June 2019.
“If ‘flamboyant’ wasn’t in the character description, no one would see me, ever, for anything, which wouldn’t be so infuriating if it went the other way, but it’s not. the case. Because straight men play gay, everyone wants to give them a prize, ”Porter said.
Darren Criss, who played gays in “Glee” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”, ” said he would no longer play LGBTQ roles in 2018.
“There are some [queer] the roles that I’m going to see that are just wonderful, ”said Criss Agitation. “But I want to make sure that I won’t be another straight boy taking on the role of a gay.”
