Every community actor in the MCU

Communityhas built a connection with the Marvel Cinematic Universevia shared actors. The number of actors who appeared in both Community and the MCU might surprise some. Certainly, the properties had one major factor in common with the involvement of Joe and Anthony Russo.
The MCU was officially launched in 2008 with the release of Iron Man. In the two decades to date, the franchise has flourished and is now gearing up for its 24th installment. Community, the comedy series by Dan Harmon, broadcast throughout the MCU’s race. The show debuted on NBC in 2009 and followed a rag study group at Greendale Community College. With Marvel’s steadily growing popularity, references to the MCU have often found their way into Community. The series even playfully predicted the end of the Infinity Saga years before it came to fruition.
If it wasn’t for Community, the Russos may never have made multiple MCU movies. The Season 2 paintball episode took the Russos Brothers to the MCU, starting with their work on Captain America: The Winter Soldier.The pair went on to lead Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity Warand Avengers: Endgame. This paved the way for Community actors to make the leap to the MCU, and other filmmakers in the franchise have followed suit. Here is each Communityactor who has appeared in the MCU so far.
Danny Pudi |
Danny Pudi portrayed Abed Nadir during all six seasons of Community. As a member of the study group at Greendale Community College, Abed was one of the key figures to focus on. Not only was he one of the most eccentric figures, but Abed was the fanatic of pop culture, comparing the band’s own adventures to the tropes of television and film. As for the MCU, Pudi appeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier like Moore, a SHIELD communications officer.
Donald glover
The second Study Group member to appear in the MCU was Donald Glover, who portrayed Troy Barnes in five seasons of Community. Troy was a former high school jock who found his real nerdy self with the help of his best friend, Abed. Glover then left the comedy series in Season 5 as Troy set off on a sailing trip around the world. The actor then appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming like Aaron Davis, a criminal from New York who also called himself Prowler. Glover was also presumed to be Miles Morales’ uncle, a character who has yet to appear directly in the MCU. Interestingly, Donald Glover inspired MilesMorales’ Spider-Man in the comics.
Yvette nicole brown
The third and final member of the Core Study Group to acquire a cameo in the MCU was Yvette Nicole Brown. The actress starred as Shirley Bennett in Community for five seasons before serving as a guest in the sixth and final season. Shirley was a generous member of the circle of friends and she often became the voice of reason. Brown appeared in one of the most notable MCU movies, playing Phyllis Jenkins in Avengers: Endgame. The character worked at Camp Lehigh in 1970, meeting Steve Rogers and Tony Stark during their time travel and nearly blowing their mission with his eagle-eyed spotting skills.
Ken jeong
Ken Jeong was first introduced in Community like Ben Chang, the Spanish teacher at Greendale Community College. Based on his unstable demeanor, he spent time as both a friend and foe of the study group. Despite his unpredictable nature, Jeong has always been a leading figure for the duration of the series. Like Brown, Jeong appeared in Avengers:End of Game, but not in the 1970 timeline. The actor played the vehicle security guard with a gnarled mustache that saw Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, return from the Quantum Realm.
Jim rash
Jim Rash was another actor who played a Greendale faculty member to appear in the MCU. The actor played Craig Pelton, the college’s dean during the six seasons of Community. Dean Pelton didn’t hesitate to present the study group as his favorite students on campus, especially when it comes to his fondness for Jeff Winger. A little after Community ended, Rash made an appearance Captain America: Civil War. He skillfully played the MIT Liason who spoke to Tony Stark about his gift. Rash also notably performed a scene as Dean Pelton who paid homage to Captain America’s memorable elevator scene.
Brie Larson
Before joining the MCU, Brie Larson did a brief stint on Community like Rachel, a love of Abed. Rachel first appeared in Community season 4 as a member of Greendale’s event staff. She immediately hooked up with Abed, and the couple briefly dated the following semester. Based on Larson’s increasingly busy schedule, she was unable to return to the series. The actress went on to land the titular role of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. She reprized the role in Endgame and will serve as the 2022 focus Captain Marvel 2.
Nathan Fillion
Nathan Fillion appeared in two episodes of Community like Bob Waite, Greendale’s chief warden. He came into contact with Annie Edison and Professor Buzz Hickey in season 5 before dating the secret speakeasy the following season. In the MCU, the actor brought up the blue alien prisoner in guardians of the galaxy. Fillion also portrayed Simon Williams (aka Wonder Man) in a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 deleted scene.
Randall Park
Randall Park memorably played a version of himself while auditioning for a Steven Spielberg film in Community season 6. Prior to that, however, the actor played Greendale’s student body president Brody Leitz in a webisode released prior to the show’s NBC debut. In the MCU, Park portrayed FBI Agent Jimmy Woo for Ant-Man and the Wasp. He reprized his role for WandaVision to investigate a new mystery.
Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani played another Guardian named Lapari in two episodes of Community. Lapari worked alongside Bob de Fillion before appearing in Season 6 during the show’s final paintball episode. During a game of Paintball Assassin, it was revealed that Lapari was “Silver Ballz”, a mysterious figure wreaking havoc on campus. The actor will soon play the role of Kingo Sunen in Eternals, an upcoming film set in Phase 4 of the MCU. Kingo is said to be an Eternal with the power to project cosmic energy, but he becomes a Bollywood star to blend in with Earth.
Other MCU Community Actors
Aaron Himelstein: The actor played Jeremy “Soulpatch” Simmons in Community season 1. For the MCU, he appeared in The Russo Brothers’ Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron as Cameron Klein, a SHIELD agent loyal to Steve Rogers.
Martin Starr: The actor has had multiple stints in the MCU, credited as a “computer nerd” in The Incredible Hulk and playing Professor Roger Harrington in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. In Community, Starr portrayed Professor Cligoris in Season 3.
DC Pierson: As a member of Glover’s comedy group, Pierson appeared in several seasons of Community like Mark Millot, a classmate. The actor also made an appearance in the MCU through his work as an Apple technical support agent in The Winter Soldier.
Tim Heidecker: After appearing as Male Four # 1 in Community Season 5 episode titled “App Development and Condiments,” Heidecker played the captain of the San Franciso whale watching boat in Ant-Man and the Wasp.
Steve Agee: The comedian was one of the men who created the MeowMeowBeenz app in Community season 5 before playing Deejay in season 6. Agee then played the role of Gef, a member of the Ravagers in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
Walton Goggins: The actor memorably portrayed Mr. Stone, an expert in polygraphy who exposed the stipulations of Pierce Hawthorne’s will in Community season 5. In the MCU, Goggins played Sonny Burch, a lower level criminal in Ant-Man and the Wasp who tried to sell Pym’s technology on the black market.
Johnny Pemberton: The same year Pemberton appeared as a Baskin-Robbins client in The ant Man, he was playing the stage assistant when Greendale was putting on a production of The Karate Kid in Community season 6.
