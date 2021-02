Speaking of Pets: Why It’s Important to Monitor Your Dog’s Eye and Ear Health

The last time I spoke about your dogs, the feet do not let go up to his head. Many problems in dogs’ eyes and ears need to be treated by a veterinarian in order to avoid further damage, so be vigilant.

Daily special Ears First of all, your dog’s ears should be almost odorless. If you notice an unpleasant smell, carefully inspect the inner ears and look for discharge. Fungal or yeast infections often result in a brown, waxy discharge, while bacterial infections create a green or yellow discharge. These require a veterinarian. Some dogs, especially those with floppy ears, are more prone to ear infections. If your puppy is one of this group, be sure to keep his ears clean. Some of the best cleaning solutions are witch hazel, hydrogen peroxide, fresh green tea, or equal parts apple cider vinegar and distilled water. Moisten a cotton ball with the solution and clean the outer ear and the opening behind the tragus (the horizontal ridge under the atrium). Eyes Unlike ear problems, canine eye problems usually require veterinary care. A dog’s eyes should be bright and clear, and the area around the eyeball should be white; watch for tears, discharge, redness or abnormal scabs at the corners of the eyes. Look for signs of cloudiness, which could indicate cataracts or glaucoma, both of which can cause blindness if left untreated. Constantly scratching or rubbing the sides of the face is a clue that something is irritating the eyes. Allergies are a possibility, but could also be signs of an underlying disease like conjunctivitis, an inflammation of eye tissue. Dry eye is another disorder that occurs when the production of tears decreases, leading to inflammation of the cornea. Cubs who like to get in the car with their heads tilted out the window might be in danger of debris or bugs flying into their eyes, why not try a pair of Doggles (dog glasses)? Bottom line: keep your own eyes on your dog’s eyes and ears to avoid future problems. Joan Merriam lives in northern California with her golden retriever Joey and her cat Maine coon Indy. She insists that she is neither a veterinarian nor an animal behaviorist, but simply an animal lover who has been writing about animals since 2012. You can reach her at [email protected].







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos