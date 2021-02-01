Daily active use of Facebook is down in the US – a sign of concern for the social network?

Have we reached the top of Facebook?

Last week, The Social Network released its latest annual performance update, which showed that the platform added a total of 299 million additional active users during 2020.

But among the various data points, there was one potentially more telling sign, which could point to future challenges for Zuckerberg’s social empire.

As Facebook continued to grow and add more active users throughout the year, take a look at the daily active user statistics for the United States and Canada in particular.

While overall Facebook added 5 million DAU in 2019, it actually lost daily assets in the United States throughout the year.

This is despite a pandemic that has ended virtually all physical events, pushing more people to social apps as a means of entertainment, and despite other apps, like TikTok, the massive growth in users. Facebook is also now reaching about 70% of the US populationSo if anything, with more people looking to keep the connection going during COVID-19, you’d expect to see daily Facebook usage increase.

But it was not. And that matters because North America is Facebook’s oldest market, which could mean it’s a marker for what you can expect in other regions.

As Facebook, on the whole, continues to grow by adding users in developing markets, at some point it will peak and plateau. And amid various controversies that have damaged the Facebook brand, that breaking point could come faster than expected.

But does it really matter?

I mean, in terms of revenue, Facebook still has a lot of potential for expansion – Facebook’s average revenue per user was $ 53 in the fourth quarter in the US market, well above any other region.

So you can expect Facebook to continue to make billions for the foreseeable future, apparently there is no real risk to its business prospects. But the question for North American marketers will become more and more: is Facebook the best lens for our campaigns?

Currently, this is probably the case, depending on the specifics of your business. But with the decline in active daily Facebook usage, it may be helpful to ask why this could be and what it could mean for future usage trends.

See if this sounds familiar to you – these days I always check in to Facebook because that’s where I’m most connected to my family and close friends, and I want to make sure I’m on. aware of all important announcements of updates that they publish. I log in, scroll through the latest posts in my news feed, then switch back to Twitter, Instagram or Reddit, where I now spend a lot more time.

Replace them with your best apps of choice, and I guess you’re largely the same – Facebook, while still useful and still useful, is nowhere near as compelling a platform as it once was. .

Facebook could of course refute this. Facebook could, for example, share specific data on the average time spent per user, which it had done, periodically, in the past. He last provided this statistic back in 2014, when he reported that users were spending 40 minutes in the app, per day. In 2016, Facebook varied this slightly, signaling that “pAround the world, people spend an average of more than 50 minutes a day using Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. “So not specific to Facebook.It hasn’t released an official update on it since, while various third-party reports have indicated that this statistic is on the decline.

For some brands, this would already suggest that other platforms might deliver better results, depending on your approach. TikTok, for example, would now experience much more engaged usage and time than Facebook.

There are various considerations in this regard, but the data suggests that Facebook may well be in decline. Slowly, steadily. But he may not be the unbeatable social leader he once was.

Facebook, of course, knows this. It is already looking to branch out into other areas such as AR and VR as it considers the next step in digital connection, while also working on building a messaging mega-network to facilitate a range increasing number of functions in developing markets.

This is why the recent controversy over WhatsApp has rocked the company so much – following an update to WhatsApps terms, millions of users have started to switch to other messaging platforms, this which scared Facebook to the point that it felt the need to pull out a series of full-page logs. advertisements reassuring people about the security of their data, before putting the scheduled update on hold anyway.

The biggest impact here has been in India, where it’s estimated that around 10% of WhatsApps 400 million Indian users will eventually quit the app as a result. That’s not a significant amount in the larger system, but these small audience segments can influence their friends and family, which could hurt Facebook’s larger plan to dominate the local market by making WhatsApp the essential tool for daily login – ala WeChat in China.

This might not be such a big concern for Zuck and Co. if their main application was still on the rise. But obviously that’s not the case, while WhatsApp’s broader backlash has also highlighted the damage to the Facebook brand as a result of various controversies over privacy and moderation.

So, while it’s not a terminal concern at the moment, it’s relevant to note Facebook’s flatline in the US market. Facebook, potentially, has peaked and may be on the way out as younger users, in particular, turn to other platforms.

It’s not a critical trend yet, but it’s definitely a trend to watch for in future reports and factor into your digital marketing approach.