Before her Bollywood debut, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas gives her most personal interview





As the conversation drifts into his personal life, the 27-year-old actor looks more like a papas boy, as the filmmaker appears in every reply. The actor, who lives with his parents and siblings, says I have always lived in his [dads] House. A few years ago when I wanted to live apart my dad was disappointed and said, how can you leave me and go? We never want that to happen. Until this day, I live with my parents and my younger brother. Ask him about his love life, Bellamkonda laughs and says, I’m single right now. And here in the South it doesn’t work that way. It is very different. We are not allowed to bring anyone home. My father will never like all of this. And, currently, I am focusing on my profession. I have to do it big. I can’t think of marriage right now. I am only 27 years old. Well, her relationship status may be single right now, but what about becoming flirtatious on or off set? It is not possible at all because my father manages all my work, I do not have a lot of luxury, type the answer. Being the obedient son that he is, the actor says he cannot challenge his father. So, will it be an arranged marriage? From now on, yes. We don’t have that much freedom in our lives. I’ve always been that guy who listens to his father; we grew up that way. After seeing people in Mumbai, their lifestyle etc, my dad is scared, Bellamkonda adds. Not only his father, but the actor also springs from his younger brother, Ganesh, who is also set to make his Telugu film debut. He has just returned from the United States after completing his MBA. He never wanted to act, but people would tell him to try the movies. Soon the producers started approaching him, and then the actor bug bit him. In fact, he has already started working on his first film, he signs.

