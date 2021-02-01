Golda Rosheuvel’s shocking career path before becoming an actress

Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton has captured audiences everywhere with its compelling story and incredible cast of characters. The period drama follows the Bridgerton family and the events of high society London in the 19th century, all narrated by the legendary Julie Andrews.

The Bridgerton Family on Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel / Netflix 2020

Golda Rosheuvel Plays TV’s First Black Queen on Bridgerton

Bridgerton is the first show produced by Shonda Rhimes for Netflix under its new multi-year deal with the streaming giant. A little like Grey’s Anatomy, How to escape murder, and Scandal, Bridgerton was successful because there are no other shows like this with the same creative force behind it.

Bridgerton also hosts star actors in numerous roles throughout history, the most notable of which is Queen Charlotte. Guyanese-British actor Golda Rosheuvel plays Charlotte, making it his first time that a black woman has portrayed a British royal on television.

The conscious decision to have a black queen was not entirely a creative freedom. According to many historians, Queen Charlotte was of African descent and was ridiculed for her physical characteristics by figures of great power in England, including a Prime Minister.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton | Liam Daniel / Netflix 2020

Golda Rosheuvel was on a different career path before becoming an actress

Rosheuvel made his debut as a theater actor in London and has worked in many iconic shows throughout his career. She has experience with Shakespeare, having played Lady Macbeth in Macbeth and acted in Romeo and Juliet and The story of winter. She also appeared in Porgy and bess,Angels in America,andJesus Christ Superstar.

Rosheuvel has moved on to film and television, which is often a difficult transition for some theater actors. Not Rosheuvel, however: in an interview with supermodel Naomi Campbell on her web series No filter with Naomi, she stepped away from the stereotype and admitted that she loves to star in movies and TV shows.

But before embarking on acting, Rosheuvel was on an entirely different career path. Her parents were artistically minded and often filled the house with music, but she saw a different future for herself.

“I had all this music around me, but I was passionate about sports,” Rosheuvel said, to Campbell’s surprise. “I was going to be an athlete.”

Golda Rosheuvel attends the after party press night for ‘The American Clock’ at Baltic on February 13, 2019 in London, England | David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

RELATED: Bridgerton: Julie Andrews Said This About Her Lady Whistledown Character

What prompted Golda Rosheuvel to change careers

Campbell asked Rosheuvel more about her career in sports and what she’s played, and Rosheuvel mentioned British Olympic medalist Jessica Ennis. Ennis has competed in several athletics events combining different sports and was a champion in both heptathlon and pentathlon.

Rosheuvel said if she had kept it, she could have competed in the Olympic decathlon. “I was good at the long jump, javelin, 100m, 100m relay,” Rosheuvel continued, “so I trained for the Olympics at a young age. She went on to describe how successful her athletic career in track and field has been, as she set records and won medals across the UK as a teenager.

Campbell praised her for her hard work and said training for the Olympics taught her the discipline and dedication that an acting career also required. Rosheuvel agreed, and credited this period of his life for instilling in him what true discipline is.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and that includes Rosheuvel’s path to the Olympics. “What turned the corner for me and took me down the path of theater and singing was that I got hurt. I sprained my ankle, ”admitted Rosheuvel. When Campbell asked him if it was a “wound of fate,” the Bridgerton star shrugged, smiled and said, “I think so.