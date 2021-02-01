Moving ‘Mass’ has some of the best actors of the year

The film Mass begins and ends with the Christian hymn Blessed be the bond that binds. It’s a slow, reassuring song famous for its use in the three acts of Our Town, the classic American play about parents and children, why we continue to live, and what we leave behind when we die.

The Mass, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, also touches on all of these timeless topics, and I think Our Town’s cry is intentional from writer-director Fran Kranz. But his drama is also haunted by a modern plague that the residents of Grovers Corners could hardly imagine: school shootings.

Kranz’s poignant first feature film, which takes place most of the time in a room stretched around a folding table, cuts the wind and lingers in your mind for hours, if not days.

Several years after 10 local high school students were murdered in a massacre, the mother and father of a victim and the parents of the gunman, who committed suicide, come face to face for the first time in a sub -church floor, looking for some sort of closure.

It’s a courageous premise, handled sympathetically by Kranz, that allows for a quartet of visceral performances that don’t happen every year. Heck, every five years.

The parents of Evan, the victim, are Gail (Martha Plimpton) and Jay (Jason Isaacs). Gail may barely want to enter the building at first, and she is determined to find out how the monster that killed her son was created. Were there any warning signs? Could he have been arrested?

Fran Kranz, the director of “Mass”. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by The Riker Brothers

Haydens’ mother Linda (Ann Dowd) and father Richard (Reed Birney) not only lost their child on that terrible day, but have been blamed over the years by many families of the students he killed. A lawsuit has been brought against them. Could they have done more? Were they good parents? And the most heartbreaking: do they have the right to fondly remember their boy?

You see, Kranz didn’t attempt to coldly psychoanalyze a killer’s favorite thing in Hollywood, but instead suggests what the healing process might look like after experiencing a nightmare.

The first remark that really shakes us comes as the couples share old photos, suggested by their therapists. Gail hands one to Linda and says, it’s last Christmas. Silence.

Later, while talking about the unfathomable challenge of being the parents of a hated murderer, Linda painfully confides: The world cried 10. We cried 11.

There are many striking moments. The relationship between Plimpton and Dowd unpredictably goes over and over again, from professional to combative to conciliatory and back again. Dowd, with a monk’s calm suggesting years of self-reflection, is the adult in the room until an unforgettable end-of-movie moment where everything changes. Plimpton starts off as a stronghold who doesn’t want to hear anything she doesn’t like, and gradually realizes that she’s sitting across from two other humans who have also lost a child.

Ann Dowd and Reed Birne appear in “Mass”. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Ryan Jackson-Healy

None of the actresses play a British queen nor are they choked with prosthetics in a heavy epic and I know it wasn’t until January but these women put on two of the best performances you’ll see all year long .

Isaacs and Birney (whom movie audiences won’t recognize, but who is a brilliant stage actor who impressed Broadway with “The Humans”) have more subdued roles. Their characters clearly feel that they need to stay strong for their women, not to mention their own male pride, so their occasional cracks affect them.

Viewers, I’m sure, will be reluctant to watch “Mass” when it hits the market. It confronts one of the ugliest spots on American life that too regularly scares us on the news and which we pray to never happen again. But, more importantly, the film beautifully expresses the best aspects of humanity, our ability to forgive and connect with the most unlikely people.

As Emily says in “Our Town”, “Let’s look at each other.”