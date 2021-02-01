Anchorage bowlers have fun and have fun again after lanes close

Connect with us

Almost every weekday night you can find Fred Risch, 75, at a bowling alley in Anchorage.

I’m a chiropractor by day and a bowler by night, he laughs as he waits his turn to compete in a league meet Monday at the Jewel Lake Bowl.

But when the pandemic struck in March, bowling alleys and other indoor recreation centers in Anchorage were closed next to restaurants and bars for several months of orders.

Risch, president of the Alaska section of the U.S. Bowling Congress, said the closures have revamped the league’s normal season and forced some competitions to be canceled. But the real difficulty, he says, came from not seeing familiar faces every day.

It’s like going to church, says Risch. You miss him. You miss your friends, you miss the competition, you miss the fun.

He has been bowling in Anchorage since he was 13 and remembers when there were fairways across town. Most of the lanes were eventually closed, but Risch said many bowlers remained. Risch said he made lifelong friends through bowling, not only in Anchorage but in Lower 48 while competing in national tournaments.

Now that the fairways have reopened with pandemic precautions, Risch said he was eager to get back into the game. He acts as secretary for five bowling leagues, he said.

Fred Risch, left, is congratulated by Chelsea Conley after going on strike during the Thunderous Thirsty Throwers Bowling League at the Jewel Lake Bowl on Monday January 25, 2021 (Bill Roth / ADN)

One Monday night, he applauded as Chelsea Conley, 30, turned after knocking down all 10 pins on his first strike of the night.

It’s my first bowling since the closures, she says. But it’s like riding a bike.

Conley has been bowling for about 15 years. For her, sport is a way to connect with her father. He taught her to play bowl just like her father taught her.

I love doing it with my dad, she says. It’s like the only thing we really care about.

Conleys, two daughters, also play in a league now – they are the sixth generation to carry on the tradition. She’s proud of the tournaments her kids have won and is happy to have a hobby they can all do together – the alley now feels like a home from home, she says.

Every lane on Jewel Lake Driveway was packed daily, Conley said. While many were still busy on a recent Monday, bowlers were fewer than before the pandemic. And things look different, too – a sign on the door asks customers to wear masks, although Risch said many players take theirs off when they reach their own section of the aisle with their teammates.

During the pandemic, about three teams, or a dozen bowlers, took time away from the league, Risch said.

The leagues also started at the end of this year due to the August shutdown and will skip a few games to avoid spilling over into the summer.

Fred Risch hits a ball while competing in the Thunderous Thirsty Throwers Bowling League at the Jewel Lake Bowl on Monday, January 25, 2021 (Bill Roth / DNA)

We have our short summers here, and it’s mostly a winter and fall sport, he said. This is when we want to be inside and do that.

Some leagues have also changed the way they play – one team is playing early in a nearly empty lane to better allow social distancing, Risch said.

Other indoor entertainment businesses have also suffered from closures. Theaters, bingo halls, arcades, bowling alleys, trampoline parks, escape rooms and ax throwing were included in the category of entertainment businesses subject to full closures last year. stall command. This month they were allowed to reopen with capacity restrictions.

Ryan Kimura, left, and CJ Kim applaud after Erin Bittmann gets a spare during the Thunderous Thirsty Throwers Bowling League at the Jewel Lake Bowl on Monday, January 25, 2021 (Bill Roth / DNA)

One bingo hall moved to curbside gaming, while others closed during closings. They remain subject to reduced capacity rules.

Gyms reduced their capacity during the closure and indoor sports competitions were halted.

Bowling ball drops pins during league at Jewel Lake Bowl on Monday, January 25, 2021 (Bill Roth / ADN)

The bowling tournament in Anchorage is canceled this year, Risch said, but the state tournament is still scheduled for March. He looks forward to competition every year because he loves competition, but it’s also an opportunity to cheer on many of the kids he coaches in a youth league.

Risch is eager to catch up and get things going – his scores have qualified him for the 2020 domestic competition and he hopes to qualify by the end of this season to qualify for the 2021 tournament.

As the bowling alleys and other businesses have reopened, Risch hopes things will return to normal. Alaska received the Corona virus vaccine from mid-December and the number of infections has declined in recent weeks.

We just want to keep bowling and finish the season, he said.

