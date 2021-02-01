ASU names film school after pioneering actor Sidney Poitier





Wwhether through his on-screen artistry or speaking of social injustice, throughout his career as a legendary actor Sidney Poitier has continuously used his platform to break down racial barriers and the Florida native will be honored for his contributions in a major way. Arizona State University Last name his film school after Poitier. #ICYMI: @OUTFITThe film school has a new name in honor of a revolutionary icon in the industry! https://t.co/sGawHGnUHU – Arizona State University (@ASU) January 31, 2021 The 93-year-old pioneer actor opened the doors to generations of individuals who have followed in his footsteps. He was the first black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor in 1964 for his role in Field lilies which was filmed in Arizona. Six years before winning, Poitier became the first black actor to be nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars. The new institution to be called the Sidney Poitier New American Film School pays tribute to its lasting impact and influence in the arts and will inspire a new wave of creatives. The school is currently located on the Tempe campus of ASU, but the institution plans to build two new facilities in Mesa and Los Angeles. What we were doing here was not just to recognize Sidney Poitier for his life of achievement and legacy, but to name our new American film school for someone who embodies what we strive to achieve excellence, motivation and passion with a social purpose and social results. , everything his career has stood for, ASU President Michael crow said in a declaration. Arizona State University is deeply committed to the principle of inclusiveness, and Sidney Poitier’s New American Film School is an extension of that impact into an area of ​​academic research that will be advanced through the portrayal of greater diversity and perspective. One of the Poitiers daughters, Beverly Poitier-Henderson, says her father is grateful for the honor. It is appropriate that ASU embraces its work ethic and embraces its commitment to truth and its commitment to the arts and its commitment to education, she said. Were very happy. He is very happy. SEE ALSO: Harvard Medical School Society named in honor of black STEM pioneer Duke University renames campus building after black woman pioneer Wilhelmina Reuben-Cooke 14 photos







