Blake Lively says she didn’t feel safe with her body after the birth of her third child and struggled to find clothes that fit her | Entertainment

Blake lively wants you to know that being a celebrity doesn’t necessarily make her immune to feelings of insecurity.
In posts to her Instagram Story on Friday, the actress shared an image of her TV appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2020, shortly after the birth of her third child.
Although she smiles in the photo, she said she remembered struggling to come up with an outfit for the appearance because “no one had samples that were right for me after giving birth.”
“I put together a @lavinoffical shirt and dress from @netaporter to create this cute outfit,” she wrote in the Instagram story, adding that “so many store clothes didn’t match either” .
“It doesn’t send a great message to women when their bodies don’t match what brands have to offer. It’s alienating and confusing. I wish I had felt so confident as I do now, a year ago later in hindsight. gave me a baby. And I was producing all of this baby’s food. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Just because I didn’t fit in my clothes How ridiculous in retrospect.
Lively, whose husband is actor Ryan Reynolds, went on to praise entrepreneur Katie Sturino, the founder of MegaBabe, who is using her platform to call on designers to be more inclusive sizing.
“@katiesturino and others are here to inspire brands to do better, helping women not to feel alone,” Lively wrote. “And she is making significant progress.”
In a recent interview, Sturino told CNN that she was inspired to start the hashtag #makemysize after trying on a DVF skirt in its largest available size (14) and it didn’t fit on her.
“It’s never boycotting this brand, this brand doesn’t support women with real curves,” she says. “I think it’s best to call a designer or a brand, and let them know that like, like, ‘hey you’re missing a part of the population, the majority of the population and maybe you should be thinking about offering larger sizes. ‘”
