East Kabir Khans 83, the sports drama over India’s 1983 World Cup series victory about to have an international twist? It is reliably learned that the film is prepared in English as well as in original Hindi.

Reveals the source, it makes sense to have an English version of 83 since Kapil Dev has fans all over the world. The story of his 1983 World Cup triumph is of interest to fans around the world. So yes, an international English version of 83 is being considered.

83 stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev while Ranveer’s real wife Deepika Padukone plays Kapil Devs better half Romi Dev.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: The announcement of the release date of Sooryavanshi and the 83s is expected before the end of January!

More Pages: 83 Box Office Collection

Keywords : 83, 1983 World Cup, Bollywood, Cricket World Cup, Deepika Padukone, English Version, Kabir Khan, Kapil Dev, News, Ranveer Singh, Romi Dev, World Cup

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.