Red Maple Catering Expands to Park City During Pandemic





There is no doubt that 2020 has been a special year with COVID-19, home orders, closings and canceled events, but Red Maple Catering has learned during this time that the food demonstrates a sense of community. Now this community is spreading across state borders. Red Maple Caterings COO and owner Fletcher Harrison, left, and Jason Harrison, company founder and executive chef, right, share a passion for food and the business side of owning a business catering. Red Maple has expanded to Dallas and Park City, UT since the company was formed in 2014. (Brent Bingham

Daily special) While we hoped to stay open, we had paid attention to news from around the world and formed a contingency plan. Our valued customers have been supportive, generous and demonstrated a sense of community, said Jason Harrison, Founder and Executive Chef of Red Maple Catering. It reminded us that more than ever, food is a way to connect, create, celebrate and nurture our body and soul. During the early days of the pandemic, Rabbi Newman of B’nai Vail and local philanthropist Steve Coyer helped connect Red Maple Catering to the Eagle Valley Community Market. We found ourselves preparing meals that were given to Vail Health employees and local first responders during the first months of the pandemic. It reminded us of what real community is – coming together and supporting one another during difficult times. We are very grateful to live and work in this valley, said Jason. Red Maple Catering started in the Vail Valley in 2014 as a Harrisons Passion Project. The luxury catering and private chef company serves all types of events, from intimate gatherings to large groups, weddings or private parties in unique venues. In 2018, Red Maple expanded to Dallas where it offers a variety of menus at varying prices, from ready meals delivered to the door to culinary adventures prepared by a chef at home. Park City, UT is Red Maples’ next destination and will be led by partner and executive chef Lee Grandy. The company had planned to expand into the resort town even before the pandemic hit and took a hiatus until it could say if the time was right. Lee Grandy, Partner and Executive Chef, will lead the new Red Maple Catering location in Park City, UT. (Brent Bingham

Daily special) Once we saw that people were still looking for luxury experiences and private chefs as an answer to the social distancing challenge, we knew it was the right decision to move forward, said Fletcher Harrison. (unrelated to founder Harrison), COO and owner. of red maple. In fact, we already share so many of the same clients in conjunction with our Vail and Dallas locations. We are delighted to report that we have made a good start and are grateful for the warm welcome from Park City, said Fletcher. More than anything, Harrison and Fletcher, who both live in Eagle County, say their team and experience is what sets them apart and keeps them going, even during a pandemic. From intimate gatherings at home to weddings and parties in remote locations, Red Maple Caterting creates unique, fun and delicious dishes that make your event stand out. (Ira Lippke Studios

Daily special) Having worked, dined and studied in the best restaurants and hotels around the world, the Red Maple team bring experience and dedication to our craft to our own table before delivering it to your table. This business is our passion, said Fletcher. We are seeing the trend of catering and chefs in your home or in an intimate setting or even a large event continue to gain popularity. People want unique experiences on their terms. Our valued customers continue to tell us that our unique offerings are important and relevant, Harrison said. To learn more about Red Maple Catering, visit redmaplec Catering.com.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos