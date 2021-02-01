Adarsh ​​Gourav says mainstream Bollywood films never appealed to him





Adarsh ​​Gourav believes that being a part of big commercial films was never something he wanted to do. Hindustan Times February 01, 2021, 11:20 a.m. Last modification: February 1, 2021, 11:26 a.m. Adarsh ​​Gourav from the movie “The White Tiger”. Photo: collected “> Adarsh ​​Gourav from the movie “The White Tiger”. Photo: collected

Adarsh ​​Gourav is the star of the Netflix film, The White Tiger. While most aspiring actors are aiming for a big budget, extravagant Bollywood movie to launch their careers, Adarsh ​​says it was never something he wanted. Adarsh, who plays the instantly marvelous Balram Halwai in Ramin Bahrani’s critically acclaimed film, says he admires everything the “ great actors ” are capable of doing in a mainstream Bollywood film. He says he’s impressed with their singing and acting abilities and how they naturally bring them to the big screen. “To be quite honest, I have never been heavily influenced by the big commercial Bollywood films. I have always been intrigued and impressed by the gangster dramas and crime dramas and the actors who have portrayed such characters. influenced me in so many ways. But I have a great admiration for people who can dance and sing and do everything. It will be a big challenge for me to do it and I would like to do it just to take it back . But I don’t think I’m “I’m going to be really good at first. I’m going to have to work really hard. I’m really in awe of the people who can do it so naturally, all the great actors,” he said. stated in an interview with Film Companion. Adarsh ​​stars in the film with Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao. His performance in the film also earned him a nomination for Best Male Role at the Independent Spirit Awards. The actor made his film debut with the mom of late actor Sridevi in ​​2017. He also played young Shah Rukh Khan in the 2010 film, My Name Is Khan. After The White Tiger, Adarsh ​​is working on a short film with Varun Grover. “I have nothing else that I signed. It’s a good job coming up and I’m just taking my time, I’m going slow,” he adds in the interview.







